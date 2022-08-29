Jess Ziu: Ireland’s West Ham starlet on achieving her professional ‘dream’ ahead of Finland test

Jess Ziu is an exciting talent.

Ireland international Jess Ziu has always been a high-achiever, but this summer she made the first big step of her young career when leaving home.

Previously of Shelbourne, Ziu made her long-awaited switch to West Ham official – and is closing in on her potential competitive debut for the club against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, ahead of a pivotal week for not only her and Ireland on the international stage, the 20-year-old is keen to make her mark on the Irish sporting public.

“It’s been my dream since I started playing..”

With the European Championships taking centre stage in England this summer, the Women’s Super League (WSL) is set for a later than usual start.

But crucially, that has given Ziu an opportunity to get to grips with her new challenge in full-time football.

“It’s been brilliant,” she explains on her ‘dream’ move into the professional ranks. “It’s been my dream since I started playing. I finally got it and I don’t think I could be at a better club than West Ham.

“It felt like home from the first day there. They are so supportive of me. We’ve had quite a tough pre-season individually. I thought I actually had a decent run.

“A few niggles caught up with me, but at the minute I’m going strong and hopefully we can start the season well.”

A new start at West Ham.

Ziu has been a huge part of Shelbourne’s recent success under current boss Noel King, but did miss out on their Champions League qualifiers in Slovenia earlier this month.

As she watched her former teammates impress in Europe’s premier competition, she adapted to her new environs – despite a few minor injury complaints halting her forward momentum at times.

“I had a few niggles in the past and they were coming back at me, but the staff managed it really well and I’m fully fit again,” she explains.

“We’ve got our own individual programmes that we work off at West Ham. They are all specific to each player. We get two days off whereas with Shels it was three days on, then one game and then the rest were off. The load is way more.

“Everything is much harder over there. But we have also got chefs with us in the ground, which kind of helps because nutrition is a huge thing.

“We’ve got a guy who helps us with our sleep and stuff. We’ve got all the small things, but everything that will help us get the best out of us.”

While she is still 20, Ziu had earlier opportunities to make the move over to the UK and into professional football. But rather than force her move too soon, the Dubliner was keen to wait for the right time to make the right move happen.

“I actually took it really slow,” she adds. “A lot of my friends moved over when I was 18/19, but I was under no pressure to go. I knew that the time would be right when I was ready so I was patient with my move.

“I wanted to become more independent off the pitch before I made the move and that’s what I done. I’m not even missing home since I’m gone. That’s an important thing for me, so I have settled in really well.”

“The publicity that women’s football is finally getting is great…”

Coincidentally, Ziu’s move to England came at the perfect time, with the Lionesses claiming the European Championship on home soil.

And it is that forward momentum which has been noticed by Ziu who has found a new home for herself outside of London.

“Me and Izzy [Atkinson] went to the Euros final, and just to see the game.. There were men, women and kids at it,” she adds. “The crowds were unbelievable.

“Even our game [with West Ham] against Chelsea at the start of the season, there have been a good few thousand tickets sold. The publicity that women’s football is finally getting is great, and hopefully we can keep growing.”

But for now, Ziu knows the importance of this week for Ireland on the international front – with two crucial World Cup qualifiers in store against Finland and Slovakia.

However, all eyes are on Finland first. “All of our focus is on Finland,” Ziu finishes.

“At the moment Slovakia is not in our focus whatsoever.

“We’re one point ahead of Finland so the pressure is on us. But we are not going to change anything and we will stick to ourselves and keep it going.”

