Jayson Molumby sums up emotions after Ireland’s narrow defeat to Scotland

Ireland international Jayson Molumby admitted that he was left ‘disappointed’ after the Boys in Green fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Scotland at Hampden Park.

John Egan gave Ireland the lead with a fine first-half finish, but goals from Jack Hendry and Ryan Christie ensured that Ireland left Glasgow without a point despite their performance.

Speaking to RTE after the game, Molumby expressed how he felt after Ireland were unable to hold out for a win, or draw on the road.

“I thought we were very comfortable but just didn’t start quick enough in the second-half…”

“It is obviously disappointing,” he explained. “I haven’t really had the chance to process that defeat but obviously we went in 1-0 ahead at half-time.

“I thought we were very comfortable but just didn’t start quick enough in the second-half. It has ended up costing us.”

Ireland were by far the better side during the first-half, but they struggled in the second-half against a vastly-improved Scotland during the second period of the game.

“It is obviously still fresh,” Molumby adds. “We need to look at it and analyse it but, for me, I don’t think we started quick enough. We knew they were going to start quick in the second-half. It is disappointing for us.”

Jayson Molumby: “We will take a lot of positives and try to build again against Armenia…”

Ireland’s defeat means that they were unable to back up their win against the Scots in June, but they have shown more signs that they are on a path towards bigger and better things.

“After what we did to them the last time, I think we were expecting a tough game, a tough atmosphere,” Molumby stressed. “Listen, first-half, I thought we were excellent; well organised and we matched them every battle, every second ball.

“The last three games, beating Scotland 3-0, Ukraine – again – we should win that game. I feel, 1-0 ahead tonight, we should win.

“1-0 up, should be 2-0 up, maybe. It is disappointing but we will take a lot of positives and try to build again against Armenia.”

