Jayson Molumby hails former boss Graham Potter’s ‘honesty’ ahead of Ireland’s Scotland showdown

Now former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby hailed his previous boss Graham Potter, after Potter’s recent appointment as manager of Chelsea.

Molumby worked under Potter for the latter stages of his spell at the Amex Stadium, but was unable to force his way into his plans at the time.

However, it was Potter’s ‘honesty’ that saw Molumby look to move on from the English South Coast and leave for pastures at West Brom.

“I didn’t end up getting to play as much as I wanted at Brighton…”

Since his move to the Hawthorns, Molumby has established himself as a key man for Steve Bruce’s side – despite their early season struggles this term.

However, his move to the Baggies came as a result of some frank discussions between the energetic midfielder and club bosses at the time.

“It just came to that stage in my career,” he explained on leaving Brighton on a permanent basis. “Initially I stayed in for six months before going on loan to Preston.

“I felt the club was…how do I say…interested in giving me more opportunity at the start of the window. I didn’t end up getting to play as much as I wanted at Brighton.

“So I went out on loan and I just came to a decision, West Brom came in and I decided to take it. I was happy and it was the right move for me.

“I was 21 and needed to get out and try to find myself and play regularly.”

“It’s been difficult I suppose because we have not got the results that we wanted…”

Following his Brighton exit, Molumby has impressed with West Brom this season alongside his international teammate Dara O’Shea.

Fellow Ireland international Callum Robinson was also at the club last season before completing a deadline day move to Cardiff City.

However, that has not stopped the Baggies from slumping to a 21st place position in the Championship –as pressure mounts on Bruce.

“It’s been difficult I suppose because we have not got the results that we wanted,” he adds. “To be honest, you need a bit of luck in football and I don’t think that we’ve had it. The table speaks for itself and we’re in a business where we need to win games and climb up the table.

“But if you have watched the ten games then there is no way that we should be where we are.

“That is how it is, that’s football. There are areas where we need to do better in.”

” I’m really happy at West Brom…”

While the club issues are troubling, Molumby has at least found a rhythm for himself at international level under Stephen Kenny.

In June, Molumby forced his way into the Ireland starting XI following a superb display against Scotland.

The 23-year-old will now be hoping that he can use that international momentum and club form to his advantage heading into this week’s two games against Scotland and Armenia.

“I think I’ve had a good start to the season,” he added. “I’m quite happy with how I’ve done. The move has helped.

“It can be quite a daunting experience when you’re young and you could be moving here or there, and not really knowing where you’re going to be living and different stuff.

“That side gets left out of it. I’m happy that I’m somewhere where I’m enjoying living. I love the club. Everyone there is lovely around the place. I’m really happy at West Brom.”

