Jason McAteer takes aim at Brian Kerr with brutal dig

Former Ireland international Jason McAteer has aimed a not-so-subtle dig at his former international boss Brian Kerr.

McAteer was speaking on beIN Sports ahead of Tuesday evening’s Champions League action when he assessed Kerr’s reign as Ireland manager, from his perspective.

In an exchange with former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys, McAteer aimed a brutal assessment towards the former Ireland boss compared to those in the role before him.

“We got to a World Cup, and then Brian Kerr took over…”

“You all know what footballers are like,” he began. “I spoke with our director before we went on about Brian Kerr.. I played for Jack Charlton, who won the World Cup as a player, who instantly had the whole respect of the dressing room.

“We looked up to him. Jack’s tactics were not great, but they worked for us and we looked up to him.

“Then Mick McCarthy came in. He played for and captained his country at a World Cup.. He was a big figure in Ireland and became our manager so we looked up to him.

“He came in and did what he wanted to do. We ran through brick walls for him and had success. We got to a World Cup, and then Brian Kerr took over..

“I’ve got to admit, and I’m looking at this fella now, and thinking ‘what have you actually done?’. ‘You’re trying to tell me to do this and that.. What have you won in the game, and what have you done in the game?’

“‘Where have you played and who have you played for?’ And you’re trying to implement things, and talk down to players?”

Kerr managed Ireland from 2003 to 2005, with varying degrees of success for the former Ireland underage boss on the senior international stage.

However, Kerr was unable to help Ireland qualify for a major tournament during his spell in charge.

Since then, the Dubliner managed the Faroe Islands for a spell, and has most recently worked in the media as a pundit with Virgin Media TV.

