Jason McAteer clarifies controversial Brian Kerr comments

Jason McAteer has been speaking.

Former Ireland international Jason McAteer has claimed that he ‘didn’t mean to disrespect’ Brian Kerr in the wake of his comments aired on beIN Sports on Tuesday evening.

During a Champions League broadcast, McAteer offered his take on Kerr’s reign in charge of Ireland, offering a seemingly-brutal assessment of the Dubliner’s reign in charge.

However, he has since questioned why people believe it is a ‘personal attack’ on Kerr, and claimed it is a ‘mindset’ of a elite-level dressing room in subsequent posts on social media.

“If the Brian Kerr fan club would care to take in the whole conversation they might get some context…”

Shortly after his remarks went viral, McAteer aired his views on Twitter again, explaining what he thought of the views he aired.

“Why do people think this is a personal attack on Brian?,” he stressed. “It’s not – its a mindset of a dressing room at top elite level.

Why do people think this is a personal attack on Brian ? Its not – its a mindset of a dressing room at top elite level. Players will look at credentials and ask questions. This dressing room had just come off the back of Jack Mick and 3 WC Id say expectations were higher – sorry — Jason Mcateer (@MCATEER4) October 11, 2022

“Players will look at credentials and ask questions. This dressing room had just come off the back of Jack, Mick and 3 World Cups… I’d say expectations were higher – sorry.”

And on Wednesday morning, the former Liverpool player claimed that his comments were taken out of context at the time.

“In relation to my comments on Brian Kerr last night,” he added. “It was a 15 second clip of a 20 minute conversation. If the Brian Kerr fan club would care to take in the whole conversation they might get some context to the clip and what we where talking about.

“And to clarify – Brian and myself had had words on very delicate subjects and disagreed.

In relation to my comments on Brian Kerr last night. It was a 15 second clip of a 20 minute conversation. If the Brian Kerr fan club would care to take in the whole conversation they might get some context to the clip and what we where talking about — Jason Mcateer (@MCATEER4) October 12, 2022

“I felt his management style, albeit successful at youth level, was not right for a first team of the national team. I certainly didn’t mean to disrespect Brian and I apologise if I did.”

Following his comments on beIN Sports, McAteer was widely-criticised by a number of former Ireland internationals, including Andy Reid.

“Very strange comments,” Reid explained. “There’s a whole load of us that worked with Brian from when we were kids and we’d have run through brick walls for him and Noel O’Reilly.

Very strange comments. There’s a whole load of us that worked with Brian from when we were kids and we’d have run through brick walls for him and Noel O’Reilly. Even the ones that didn’t work with him from young respected him. https://t.co/aXwUsSxyOZ — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) October 11, 2022

“Even the ones that didn’t work with him from young respected him.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brian kerr, jason mcateer