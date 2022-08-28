Jason Knight reflects on pivotal first goal of season after crucial Derby win

A big day for Jason Knight.

Ireland international Jason Knight got his Derby County account up and running in League One this season on Saturday afternoon with a crucial goal against Peterborough United.

Knight headed home a late equaliser for the Rams against their League One promotion rivals, before former Ireland international David McGoldrick scored the winner.

Crucially, the win sees Derby maintain their winning home start in England’s third-tier, with Liam Rosenior’s side claiming their third win in a row at Pride Park this season.

“It has been a while, and it is something that I try to add to my game..”

But for Knight, the goal came at a crucial time in the game, after he was made to wait for his latest goal with Derby.

“It has been a while, and it is something that I try to add to my game,” he said when speaking to Rams TV after the game. “I could have done better with a few headers recently so to get a header from a corner from Conor [Hourihane] was a great feeling.”

“We need to keep that going and keep raising the standard,” he adds. “We can’t get complacent and that is what [Liam Rosenior] has been driving into us.

Here's Knighty's take on a "great win" 🤩#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 27, 2022

“We need to keep raising it and keep getting results like today.”

“It was a good battle and thankfully I came out on top…”

The win also saw Knight come through a tough battle with his opposite Peterborough United number Jonson Clarke-Harris, and it was an encounter that the Dubliner relished.

“He’s a big guy, and sometimes it is something that you have to deal with at this level. It was a good tussle – he got the better of some duels and I got the better of some..

“It was a good battle and thankfully I came out on top.”

But from an Irish perspective, the game took on an added layer of significance when McGoldrick’s late strike found its way into the back of the net.

“[David McGoldrick] offers a great level of quality,” he explained. “He is someone who is great to bring off the bench and I know he’s coming through to his fitness.

“He is looking really sharp in training and is a great lad to have around the place. His career speaks for itself and he is great to have around.”