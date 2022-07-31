Jason Knight linked with shock Championship move

A potential reunion on the cards?

Ireland international Jason Knight has been linked with a shock move to a Championship side, with fresh questions posed on his future at Derby County and Pride Park.

On Saturday afternoon, Knight was a star performer for Derby in their opening day win in League One against Oxford United. However, the Dubliner did play the game as a right-back rather than his usual position in midfield.

And on Sunday afternoon, it has been reported that the 21-year-old is now a target of Birmingham City, who have recently appointed John Eustace as their new first-team boss.



Eustace worked with Knight when the pair were previously on international duty with Ireland, before Eustace was forced to give up his duties as a coach with Stephen Kenny’s side.

Recently, Eustace has also had Knight’s international teammate Cyrus Christie in training with the squad, but stopped short of saying that he identified Christie as a target for his new side.

But for Knight, it does appear at least that Eustace is keen on bringing him to St Andrew’s for the 2022/23 Championship season.

On Saturday afternoon, Knight’s efforts for Derby were hailed by his interim boss Liam Rosenior, with the former Premier League full-back branding his star man as a ‘manager’s dream’.

“I know Jason Knight was magnificent at right-back but I have assured him I am looking for one,” he explained.

“He showed what he is about and whatever you ask Jason Knight to do, he will do it at the highest level he possibly can. He epitomises what I want. He is a manager’s dream and was outstanding.” Birmingham have joined the chase to sign Derby midfielder Jason Knight. #bcfc #DCFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 31, 2022 Birmingham City began their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a scoreless draw away to Luton Town, and face Huddersfield Town next up in their first home league game of the season.

