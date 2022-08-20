Derby County coach hails Jason Knight’s versatility in new role

Jason Knight has been playing in a new position this season.

Derby County first-team coach Justin Walker has defended Liam Rosenior’s decision to play Jason Knight as a right-back this season in League One.

Throughout the summer, Knight has been linked with a move away from Pride Park, although no move has come to fruition as of yet.

In the meantime, the Dubliner has been utilised in an unfamiliar position at right-back, as the Rams scramble to sign a player in that position before the summer transfer window closes.

“I think where he’s at, that position suits him to be fair…”

However, Knight has impressed in his new role, leaving his manager and backroom team with a dilemma of sorts to deal with.

Rather than playing Knight in his more traditional role as a midfielder, Derby have continued to use Knight as a right-back, with his versatility and high-energy game evidently clear.

“The thing is, he is a manager’s dream,” Derby County first-team coach Justin Walker said when speaking to BBC Derbyshire Radio. “He has played on the left-wing, he has played as a ten and he has played in the deep midfield roles.

"He's a manager's dream" Derby County first-team Development Coach Justin Walker has had his say on Jason Knight at right-back. Do you want to see him stay there this season?#DCFC — BBC Sport Derby (@BBCDerbySport) August 16, 2022

“He’s versatile, and I know that can sometimes slide the other way for that individual. But I think where he’s at, that position suits him to be fair. It is his shirt to lose.”

Jason Knight.

So far this season, Knight has played in every league game for Derby – with the Rams showing some promising signs in League One. Seventh in the league table, Derby have won two of their opening four league games, and have drawn once.

Their only defeat came against Charlton, with Derby losing 1-0 at the Valley Stadium on August 6th. Meanwhile, their most recent game saw them held to a scoreless draw away to Shrewsbury Town.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derby county, jason knight