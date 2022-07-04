Jason Knight linked with Championship switch from Derby

Would this be a good move?

Ireland international Jason Knight has been linked with a move to Championship side Burnley, following Derby County’s relegation to League One.

Knight, 21, was one of Derby’s standout players last season in their eventual relegation from England’s second-tier, but he did impress enough to retain his place in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad.

His performances are understood to have piqued the interest of many Premier League clubs, but Burnley are the first club to be mentioned since the start of the current transfer window.

One to watch.

According to a report from Football Insider and journalist Pete O’Rourke, Knight is on the radar of the Clarets ahead of the new season.

Recently, Burnley have added former Ireland U19 international Luke McNally to their ranks, but are also expected to part ways with Nathan Collins for a big fee.

Confirmed: 22-year-old centre-back Luke McNally has signed for Vincent Kompany’s Burnley 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The former St Pat’s and Drogheda star signs from Oxford for a fee in the region of £1.6 million. Watch this guy’s progress closely – he’s brilliant on and off the ball 💪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/hoVFjgTswV — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) June 28, 2022

But that has not stopped their manager Vincent Kompany from identifying new recruits upon their return to the Championship.

And today, it has emerged that Knight is on Kompany’s radar as the former Anderlecht boss eyes new talent for his squad.

Jason Knight.

Last month, Knight was asked about his club future when on international duty with Ireland, and remained coy with his responses ahead of the June window of Uefa Nations League games.

“I’ve still got another year at Derby. So, at the moment I’m still there,” he explained at the time. “Obviously, everyone knows it’s been a tough year with things behind the scenes.

“But I’ve played my part, and I played a lot of games. I was happy in that aspect, but what the future holds, I don’t know.

“I’ve got a year left, so we’ll see what happens.”

Since then, Derby have seen new owners arrive at the club, while they also have a new manager in place following Wayne Rooney’s resignation last week.

Former assistant boss Liam Rosenior has now taken charge of the Rams ahead of their League One odyssey in the 2022/23 season.

