Jason Knight branded a ‘manager’s dream’ as Derby boss eases position fears

Derby County boss Liam Rosenior heaped praise on Ireland international Jason Knight after the Rams began life in League One with a 1-0 home win against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

Rosenior’s new-look side were relegated from the Championship last season, despite a game effort.

And they now look in a strong position to return to the second-tier at the first time of asking, with the likes of Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and James Collins all joining.

Importantly, they have also managed to retain Knight.

“He is a manager’s dream and was outstanding..”

However, Knight has been utilised in an unfamiliar right-back position during pre-season, and remained there for Derby’s opening day league win in front of a packed-out Pride Park.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live after the game on Saturday, Rosenior lumped praise on his Irish star, and also revealed that he would not be playing him as a right-back for the whole season.

“I know Jason Knight was magnificent at right-back but I have assured him I am looking for one,” he explained.

“He showed what he is about and whatever you ask Jason Knight to do, he will do it at the highest level he possibly can. He epitomises what I want. He is a manager’s dream and was outstanding.”

Derby County’s promising start.

For Derby however, their win on Saturday afternoon signalled an important turning point for the club, as they seek to rebuild in the wake of their relegation from the Championship.

The Rams have recently been purchased by a new owner in David Clowes, and harbour genuine promotion hopes for the season ahead.

Let's get some reaction from a delighted @ConorHourihane, the match-winner on debut! 🖤🤍#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 30, 2022

Hourihane scored the winner in Saturday’s win against Oxford United, with Ireland U21 Eiran Cashin also starting for the club. Collins also made his competitive first-team debut.

