Jamie McGrath ‘set’ for Scottish top-flight return

Jamie McGrath is set to leave Wigan.

Reports in Scotland have claimed that Jamie McGrath is set to bring an end to his stay with English Championship side Wigan Athletic and return to the Scottish top-flight.

Earlier this year, McGrath joined the Latics from St Mirren, but his move to Wigan has been far from a success even if it did end up in promotion last season.

The 25-year-old’s involvement with Wigan was confined to the bench for most of the second-half of last season, and it also saw his Ireland prospects suffer.

A return to Scotland is on the cards.

After finding himself on the periphery at the DW Stadium, McGrath was left out of the last two Ireland senior international squads, with manager Stephen Kenny opting to pick players who have played regular first-team football.

And according to a report in the Daily Record, McGrath has agreed a deal to join Dundee United on a loan deal for the season ahead.

It is being widely reported that Jamie McGrath will leave Wigan to sign for Dundee United in the next 24 hours 🚨 The deadline day move to Wigan really was a bit of a mess. What do you make of this?#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ipVuGB0H9W — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 2, 2022

The Tangerines had been locked in a transfer battle with Aberdeen for McGrath’s services, as Dons boss Jim Goodwin eyed a reunion with his former St Mirren star.

However, it now looks like McGrath is set to snub his former boss, preferring a move to work alongside former Sunderland boss Jack Ross for the season ahead. There is also the prospect of European football on offer for the Co. Meath star.

“Jamie is not a player to shy away from pressure, believe me…”

Last season, McGrath found himself in the middle of a transfer storm, with Aberdeen also in for his signature at the time.

However, he opted to join Wigan, but that was only after the Aberdeen boss at the time, Stephen Glass claimed he was not able to cope with the pressure of playing for Aberdeen.

Despite that comment at the time, Aberdeen have backtracked from that in the meantime, with their current boss claiming that it was a ‘poor’ remark.

“Jamie is not a player to shy away from pressure, believe me,” Goodwin said when speaking to the Sunday Times in April. “He took a decision to go to Wigan which I actually advised him not to at the time.

“The option to go to Aberdeen was a far better one for him because it was a bigger club, presumably with better players around him. He knew the league well. I know what League One in England is like.

“I spent seven or eight years playing down there. It doesn’t suit players of Jamie’s qualities all the time.”

