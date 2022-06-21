Jamie McGrath linked with shock Scottish top-flight return

Jamie McGrath looks like he is on the move again.

Ireland international Jamie McGrath has been linked with a move away from Wigan Athletic, just months after he joined the Latics from Scottish top-flight side St Mirren.

McGrath, 25, has endured an indifferent spell at Wigan so far having failed to make an imprint in Leam Richardson’s starting XI last season.

And according to Scottish publication, the Courier, the attacking midfielder is being lined up as a potential signing for Dundee United.

A possible return to Scotland.

Recently, United have appointed former Sunderland and Hibs boss Jack Ross, with their new manager wasting no time in identifying his summer transfer targets.

Since leaving St Mirren, McGrath has been forced to sit on the bench for the most part at his new club. But should he join the Tangerines, it is expected that he will be considered a first-team regular at Tannadice.

Last season, Dundee United sealed a fourth placed league finish, ensuring that they will be playing European football next season.

That was under former boss Tam Courts, who left the club after guiding them to their highest league finish in a decade.

Jamie McGrath.

McGrath however will be hoping that he can guarantee first-team football next season having been frozen out of the Ireland set-up under Stephen Kenny in recent months.

The former Dundalk star has not featured for the Boys in Green since November 2021, despite doing little wrong in an Ireland jersey since making his competitive debut away to Portugal last year.

Connor Ronan and Jamie McGrath are tearing it up today and you have to love it 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Technicians 👏#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/1CUr9rEW2x — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) September 26, 2021

Should McGrath make the move to Dundee United in time for next season, he may make his league debut for the club on the first day against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

