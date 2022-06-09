Jamie Finn eyes history as Ireland chase down their World Cup dream

The Girls in Green are on the cusp of history.

Ireland international Jamie Finn admits she feels that the Girls in Green are closing in on a significant milestone as their hopes of reaching a World Cup edge closer.

Later this month, Ireland visit Georgia as they look to back up their sensational 11-0 win at the expense in Tallaght Stadium last year with another World Cup qualifying.

As it stands, Vera Pauw’s side are battling it out with Slovakia and Finland for a place in the World Cup play-offs, and are in prime position to claim their spot.

“I think that feeling is there for everyone..”

But they will be aware that they must keep an even keel as important qualifiers await in the autumn – with their home tie against Finland set to be crucial.

Speaking today at the launch of Aviva’s 2022 #LaceUpWithPride campaign, Finn admitted that she feels that she, and her teammates are on the cusp of creating their own legacy as Irish internationals.

“I think that feeling is there for everyone,” Finn explains. “Even with the coaching staff as well. I think that we don’t need to get too carried away and we are just going to take it game by game.

“Georgia is coming up next so we will just focus on that.”

Although, Ireland head into this month’s qualifier with many of their players not playing for a couple of weeks, with fears of a rustiness within the Girls in Green’s play a concern.

Sweden 0-1 Ireland – Katie McCabe gives the visitors a shock lead against the World No. 2 side. Vera Pauw’s side hit the front just before the break #rtesoccer #SWEIRL

📺 https://t.co/GnumBfJKRv

📻 https://t.co/FDy5KofWIx

📱https://t.co/wH5tqlaBqQ pic.twitter.com/f0LRQqlb1L — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) April 12, 2022

But the former Shelbourne star has explained that there will be no such fears on her part as Ireland go in search of another World Cup qualifying win.

“We all kept ourselves clued in, whether it was training with a club or with yourself. We’re all clued in on that, and Vera was helping us with it.

“We will be sharp and ready to go. We have a few days training with the team and that will be good to get going. Hopefully then we can pick up the points that we need.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland wnt, Jamie Finn