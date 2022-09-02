Jamie Carragher explains difference between Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard situations

Steven Gerrard is under pressure.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has defended his old teammate and friend Steven Gerrard over his stewardship of Aston Villa in recent weeks.

Villa have endured a wretched start to the season – picking up just one win from their opening five league games of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

As a result, the pressure is well and truly on the former Liverpool captain as he attempts to stem the tide against tenure at Villa Park.

On Wednesday night, Villa slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal, despite turning in a much-improved display. Consequently, Gerrard went so far as saying that he was fearful that he may lose his job.

But speaking ahead of Villa’s game against Man City this weekend, Carragher attempted to explain why Gerrard is feeling the heat, and Frank Lampard is not at Goodison Park.

“There is an interesting contrast between Gerrard’s current stock with Villa fans and Frank Lampard with Everton’s,” Carragher wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

“While Gerrard is trying to retain his fanbase’s support, Lampard’s name is chanted at every Everton game.

“What is the difference? Both have the same number of points this season, and over the course of their short spells in charge even Lampard will admit his side is still a long way from where he wants them to be.

“But while Evertonians were relieved Lampard was appointed ahead of Vitor Pereira – and understood the difficulties he faced reconstructing the team – from day one there has always been a sense that there was a solid foundation upon which to build at Villa.”

Steven Gerrard’s troubles.

While Gerrard may be fearful that he could lose his job with a heavy defeat against Man City this weekend, he will be aware that a far kinder schedule of games are in store for his side in the coming weeks.

In their two games following their tie against City, Villa are set to face Leicester City and Southampton. After the international break, they will then face Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

But for the embattled former Rangers boss, he will be keen for his side to pick up a result of some kind against an all-conquering Pep Guardiola outfit this weekend.

