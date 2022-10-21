Jamie Carragher details Man City’s ‘paranoia’ in the media

A revealing insight.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher shed light on Man City’s ‘paranoia’ in the media, with a story of his own when he wanted to speak to Premier League great David Silva.

Silva, now at Real Sociedad, left the Sky Blues in 2020 after a decade with the club.

And following the news that he was set to leave the club, Carragher sought to speak to the player before his talents left the Premier League for good.

“When told of my request, City’s response was they would grant no such interview to me because ‘I wear red pom poms’…”

However, in a recent column in the Telegraph, Carragher has since revealed that his request to speak to the player was denied the opportunity to speak to the Spaniard due to his club allegiances to Liverpool.

“Since working in the media, I have experienced City’s paranoia,” he wrote. “Over the years I have used my platform on Sky Sports and in this column to show my respect for City managers and players.

“As recently as last week I wrote De Bruyne could be the Premier League’s greatest midfielder, and said Haaland terrifies defenders.

“Prior to David Silva’s City departure I wrote how he was one of my favourite ever Premier League players. I wanted to interview Silva before he left English football, well aware of City’s belief that their rivals receive more favourable media coverage.

“Every ex-player in the media wants their team to win but no other club has reacted to me in this way.”

While City’s ‘paranoia’ in the media is something that is far from a surprise to Carragher, it is an aspect that leaves him perplexed.

However, it is unlikely that will have too much of an impact on the club, or its playing staff.

This weekend, City take on Brighton at the Etihad Stadium as they look to bounce back from their most recent Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

Kick-off on Saturday afternoon is at 3pm.

