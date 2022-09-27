Jamie Carragher issues blunt warning to Harry Maguire over his Man United career

Harry Maguire’s struggles continued over the international break.

Former England international Jamie Carragher has claimed that it is ‘too late’ for Harry Maguire to save his club career at Man United, after his continued struggles at club level.

Maguire has not started a league game for United since their dismal 4-0 loss away to Brentford earlier this season, and his woes continued on the international stage over the last few days.

Rather than build on the belief shown by England boss Gareth Southgate to start him, Maguire looked a shadow of his former self against Italy and Germany, as the Three Lions’ relegation to League B was confirmed.

“When I watched Maguire in the last two games, I felt sorry for him…”

And in his column for the Daily Telegraph, Carragher has since claimed that he sees no way back for the embattled United defender at club level.

“My question to Maguire is this: ‘Do you still have that same fury in you?’,” he wrote. “Too often, it looks as if the weight of the world is on his shoulders, like he is a startled bunny more than the authoritative centre-back he was.

“I think it is too late at club level. I wrote last year he was fighting for his Manchester United career.

“He needs this to be his final season at Old Trafford and start afresh. Now it is England’s problem. When I watched Maguire in the last two games, I felt sorry for him. But that is not a good look for any sports person.

“Sympathy will not get him back where he was two years ago.”

England’s struggles.

While Maguire looked off the pace at times on Tuesday night against Germany, the Three Lions were at least able to avoid defeat against Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Trailing 2-0 in the second-half, Southgate’s side fought back to take the lead, before then before pegged back at the death.

"It all comes from sitting on the bench for too long and being called up to games at this level." Richard Dunne on Harry Maguire tonight. #ENGGER | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/ESqyZFmytQ — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 26, 2022

They will now prime themselves for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, as Southgate looks to bring his side one step further in their quest to end their major tournament heartache.

