Watch: James McClean finishes off slick Wigan attack in battling Norwich City draw

James McClean got on the mark.

Ireland international James McClean opened his account for the 2022/23 Championship campaign, scoring in Wigan Athletic’s 1-1 draw against Norwich City.

In front of the the Sky Sports TV cameras, McClean slotted home into the net after Will Keane played in the the former West Brom and Stoke City wide-man.

However, the goal was not enough as Norwich City hit back with a second-half equaliser through Max Aarons, but the Latics were at least able to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

“We’re quietly confident about what we’ve got in the club…”

Last season, Wigan secured promotion to the Championship after a league winning season in League One.

And last week, Leam Richardson’s side drew 0-0 at home to local rivals Preston North End at the DW Stadium, but their wait for a win goes on after being held by the Canaries.

Speaking after the game, McClean was pleased to grab his first goal of the season, and expressed his confidence that the Latics could surprise a few this term.

“It’s just a case of making sure the first touch gets the ball out of my feet, and having a bit of composure,” he said after the game, as quoted by Wigan Today.

Back with a bang 💥 James McClean is back in the Championship and back on the scoresheet! Assist by his Ireland teammate Will Keane 🇮🇪#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/S5vzoihd3c — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 6, 2022

“The goalkeeper’s coming out, it’s about keeping your head, and I was able to slot it into the corner.”

He then added: “First and foremost, for any promoted club, the priority is making sure you stay in the division. But we have a lot of quality and belief in the squad, and we’re quietly confident about what we’ve got in the club.” Wigan Athletic. However, Wigan do come into the 2022/23 Championship season with a point to prove after suffering three relegations from the English second-tier since 2015. Despite that turbulence, Wigan do appear to be on a very sound footing now, and will be hoping that they can consolidate their place in the Championship this season with little fuss. Next up, they face Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening, as Scott Brown’s side look to derail their positive start to the season.

