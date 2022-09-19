Jake O’Brien: Ireland’s talented U21 star on his Belgian move & shot at Irish history

A big season ahead for Jake O’Brien.

Jake O’Brien took a leap into the unknown during the summer transfer window when he left Crystal Palace. But already, it is a move that has yielded its rewards.

Joining Palace from Cork City, O’Brien has been a regular name in Palace’s U23 side over the last 18 months. However, it is in first-team football where he is best placed to continue his development.

Joining Belgian second-tier side RWD Molenbeek, O’Brien has already caught the eye for his new side, and he will be hoping to bring that sense of forward momentum into the international break with the Ireland U21s.

“It’s different but I’ve always been open-minded in going out and tying new things..”

On Friday night, Ireland host Israel in the first-leg of their European Championship play-off at Tallaght Stadium – with a near capacity crwpd expected to descend on the Dublin 24 venue.

“I’m confident,” he said ahead of Friday’s game. “There are a good few new players in but everyone will be going for places and it’s a strong squad.

“It’s a strong squad and we have shown that in the last few games, what we’re about and how we play and we would be confident in the Israel games of bringing it back and.”

Since the last international break, Ireland will be down a few notable bodies. Gavin Kilkenny, Joel Bagan and Oisin McEntee are all notable absentees, as is Mark McGuinness.

However, club fortunes have also changed for some members of the Ireland U21s, with O’Brien being one after making his move to Belgium.

“It’s different but I’ve always been open-minded in going out and tying new things,” he explains. “It is a different style of football, the culture, the language, but I like it there.

“I scored on my home debut. I came on up top. I was only there a week. We were 2-0 behind and I got thrown up top as a kind of target man and that brought it back to 2-1. Then I [scored].”

Jake O’Brien: “At the start I was going to be staying in England…”

While he ended up in Belgium, there were options for O’Brien to remain in England and play in either League One or League Two.

However, once he was sold the dream of playing in a new country and experiencing a new culture – O’Brien was ready to take his new challenge head on.

“At the start I was going to be staying in England,” he explains. “But then it came about that this was there for the taking.

Delighted to join @RWDMolenbeek on loan for the season 🔴⚫️ Excited for a new challenge! #rwdm pic.twitter.com/ClImg5wyMW — Jake O’Brien (@obrienjake_) August 26, 2022

“I had a few discussions with people at the club and what’s good and bad about it. Then I went out to have a look at it, see their ambitions and went with it then.”

He also joined Molenbeek with the blessing of his club boss Patrick Vieira. “I had a lot of discussions throughout the week and to be fair Palace weren’t pushing, it was up to me to do whatever I wanted to do.

“We looked at the style of football and what would be the fastest way of progressing into the first-team at Palace and this was the best option.”

He adds: “I love it out there. Obviously there is a language barrier but it is alright. It is easy enough out there.

“All the lads out there are all sound. You meet up with the lads after training. Keeping busy is the main thing out there really.”

“There is always going to be pressure in every game but it is about playing with it…”

But for now, O’Brien’s focus is on international matters with Ireland.

With a win over two-legs against Israel, the Ireland U21s would become the first Irish side to qualify for a major tournament at the age-grade.

“Being the first team to do it, it would mean a lot,” he said. “It would be up there with one of the best things in history really, for Ireland, wouldn’t it?”

And rather be weighed down by the pressure of being the first Ireland side to qualify for a major tournament at U21 level, O’Brien is relishing the opportunity being afforded to Ireland’s young guns.

“It’s definitely a good thing,” he adds. “There is always going to be pressure in every game but it is about playing with it. This team takes everything in its stride. We are confident.”

