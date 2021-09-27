Jack Byrne is on the move again: Where next for the Ireland international?

The Irish midfielder is on the move again

Safe to say, Ireland international Jack Byrne has seen his career reach a crossroads yet again. This time, however, it is through no fault of his own as he is on the move again.

The Dubliner left Shamrock Rovers in late 2020 to join APOEL Nicosia. At the time, the Cypriot side were then managed by Byrne’s former Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy. Despite the good intentions, that would end in dissaray, with McCarthy leaving shortly after Byrne’s arrival.

That departure, coupled with a number of injuries to Byrne, led to an unfortunate series of events that saw the Dubliner depart the Cypriots last week. But the question now is, where is Jack off to next?

Option 1 for Jack Byrne: Charlotte FC.

The first club linked with a move for Jack Byrne is new MLS expansion side Charlotte FC, and it looks as if that may be the most likely option for Byrne.

According to Dan McDonnell of the Irish Independent, Byrne was linked with a move to the MLS as soon as it became apparent his stint in Cyrpus was coming to an end.

Awaiting official confirmation but sounds like Jack Byrne has had his contract at APOEL terminated. The club are facing financial difficulties and have let a handful of players go in recent weeks. Charlotte FC in the MLS is rumoured to be his next destination. #COYBIG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 3, 2021

With Charlotte being a new club, this move may be the shot in the arm he needs to revitalise his career away from home. Should he do so, Bryne can only benefit in a league that would allow the Dubliner to play to his strengths on a relatively big stage.

Option 2 Jack Byrne: Cardiff City.

Byrne, 25, may have missed the boat on this one, but a return with Mick McCarthy might still not be totally out of the question.

McCarthy gave the midfielder his Ireland debut and signed him for APOEL Nicosia, so it is safe enough to suggest that he would be interested in acquiring Byrne’s services once more.

"I'm going to get it signed and it will go up somewhere in my ma's gaff!" Jack Byrne was in great form after making his debut for Ireland 🇮🇪🙌 Look at what it meant to him 👏👇pic.twitter.com/3HiqSBA8Ss#COYBIG #IRLBUL — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) September 11, 2019

Granted, Byrne’s preferred style of play may not totally suit McCarthy’s, but it would not be the worst move for the former Shamrock Rovers midfielder.

Option 3 for Jack Byrne: Shamrock Rovers

While plying his trade in the League of Ireland, Byrne proved that he was often too good for the league at times, and he belonged at a higher level.

That may still be the case, so perhaps a return to Shamrock Rovers and the League of Ireland is an unlikely one.

Shamrock Rovers 3-2 Dundalk – Jack Byrne curls a sublime effort home from the edge of the box to put Rovers in front #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/j6MzI0fOWF — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 28, 2020

Then again, it may not be entirely out of the question either.

After a year of relative frustration, a move back home may not be the worst thing, but to the masses, it may suggest another knockback in his career, despite the upward trajectory that the League of Ireland is on.

What is the most likely move for Jack Byrne?

More likely than not, it seems as if Byrne is all but set to make a move to the MLS to join Charlotte FC.

While potential moves to Cardiff City and Shamrock Rovers may not be totally out of the question either, a move to the MLS seems like a good fit.

The only countries with transfer windows open at the moment are in Qatar, Oman and Iran, so Byrne will have to wait until January until he makes his move, unless an unlikely move from left-field comes from somewhere.

