Israel v Ireland U21: Ireland player ratings after penalty heartbreak in Tel Aviv

Ireland U21 player ratings.

Ireland’s U21 European Championship dream ground to a heartbreaking halt on Tuesday evening, as Israel needed penalties to defeat Jim Crawford’s side.

In a game of very few chances, the young Boys in Green were edged out by their hosts in the cruellest of fashion. Evan Ferguson, Dawson Devoy and Tyreik Wright all missed from the spot on a night of very fine margins.

Here are our player ratings from the game in Tel Aviv.

Israel v Ireland U21: Player ratings as Ireland endure penalty heartache.

Brian Maher – 8

After his high-profile error cost Ireland a first-leg lead on Friday, Maher could not have endured a more nervous start, as he was booked early on for a handball just outside the penalty area.

However, he got over that early scare and did well to stem the flow of the game as Israel built up ahead of steam. Made a great save to deny to Idan Gorno on the half-hour mark, and then from Liel Abada shortly before the half-time break despite a late offside call.

H/T: Israel U21s 0-0 Rep of Ireland U21s The second leg of this European play-off remains delicately poised in Tel Aviv, where the home side have come closest to scoring with Brian Maher forced into a smart save 📺 Watch – @RTEPlayer

📱 Updates – https://t.co/TMUgHTvwXK pic.twitter.com/w2gfb6zYGh — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 27, 2022

Got down well to deny Oscar Gloukh early on in the second-half, but was unable to perform the necessary heroics in the penalty shootout.

Joe Redmond – 7.5

Looked mightily impressive in the first-leg at Tallaght Stadium, and continued in that vein of form in the first-half of the second-leg.

Was a rock at the base of Ireland’s back three, with very little space given to the hosts, and also produced a number of crucial defensive blocks at key moments for the visitors.

Eiran Cashin – 6.5

Has been a major part of Ireland’s success over the last number of months, and looked very comfortable against Israel’s dynamic front three in the first-half.

However, he was caught slightly deep at times along with O’Brien – with Israel’s best opportunities coming in central areas behind Joe Hodge and Conor Coventry.

Was very fortunate to avoid a glaring error to give Israel the lead, with his naive chested ball downwards almost costing his side.

Was replaced in extra-time by Lincoln City defender Sean Roughan.

Jake O’Brien – 7

Helped Ireland set the tone early on with some swift tackling and timely interceptions and looked the part on the big stage.

Used his physicality well and helped stifle the threat of the likes of Abada and Gorno up front.

Lee O’Connor – 7.5

Used his experienced in the first-half to full effect, finding himself in some important positions to cut out some threatening Israeli ventures forward.

Did not get forward as much as he would have liked, but turned in a typically solid shift for Crawford’s side on the road.

Joe Hodge – 6.5

Looked a class apart in the early stages of the game, but waned in influence as the first-half wore on. Still got himself about quite well and picked a few nice passes through to Ross Tierney and Will Smallbone.

Was replaced in the 58th minute by former Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy.

Conor Coventry – 6.5

Was unable to pick too many passes such was the intensity of Israel’s dominance during the first-half, and struggled to have the same sort of influence in the game as much as he would have liked early on.

However, he did fill in the gaps well at times to break up some Israel attacks, and grew in influence in the second-half as the game opened up.

Saying that, most of his through balls were dealt with easily by the hosts defence on several occasions. Scored a great penalty, but it was just not to be in his final Ireland U21 appearance.

Andy Lyons – 7.5

Came into the side in place of Aston Villa youngster Tyreik Wright, as Crawford looked to add a new layer of defensive solidity to his side after Friday’s first-leg.

Struggled to get forward as much, although that was largely down to Israel’s strength in the forward areas of the pitch. Put in a hugely impressive shift on his return to the Irish starting XI. Was replaced by Tyreik Wright in the 84th minute.

Will Smallbone – 6.5

Looked sharp early on, but was starved of any real service from the base of the Irish midfield. Created an early opportnuity for Hodge, but the Wolves starlet could only shoot over the bar.

Was dispossessed quite easily at times as the Israelis kept him on a tight leash, just as they did in Tallaght Stadium. Was replaced by Ollie O’Neill in extra-time.

Ross Tierney – 6.5

Busy and industrious as per usual, but was also starved of any real service going forward. Could arguably improve on his final ball to Aaron Connolly, but can also be pleased with his effort and performance level.

Was taken off in the 58th minute, with Finn Azaz coming on in his place.

Aaron Connolly – 6.5

Had little impact in the first-half, but ought to have hit the target early on in the second-half when played in by Coventry.

However, he often made the wrong choice in attacking positions as Ireland ventured forward. Was replaced by Evan Ferguson in extra-time.

Israel v Ireland U21: Player ratings as Ireland are undone in Tel Aviv.

Dawson Devoy – 6.5

Came on for Hodge in the middle of the park, with the Wolves starlet beginning to feel the pace in very warm conditions in Tel Aviv.

Had a lesser impact than Azaz, but still added to Ireland’s play upon his arrival onto the field of play. Missed a crucial penalty in the shootout as Ireland went home with nothing to show for a battling performance.

Finn Azaz – 7.5

Replaced Tierney at the same time when Devoy came on to the field of play, and made an encouraging impact upon his introduction.

Daniel Peretz in Israel goal makes great save to deny the lively Finn Azaz. We are into extra time in Tel Aviv! 📺 Watch – https://t.co/DJ5jrNk7ig 📱 Updates – https://t.co/TMUgHTvwXK pic.twitter.com/VoH29tb5m8 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 27, 2022

Surged forward with gusto and conviction as Israel’s threat began to wane – showing exactly why Crawford opted to call him up for this international window. Forced a brilliant save from Daniel Peretz in the latter stages of the second-half.

Tyreik Wright – 6

Came on for Lyons towards the end of the second-half, slotting into a left wing-back position. Was unable to get forward as much as he would have liked, and looked a weak link in defence when he was on. Also missed a telling spot-kick in the shootout.

Sean Roughan – N/A

Came on for Cashin in extra-time as Ireland’s defence sought reinforcements. Not on long enough to rate.

Evan Ferguson – N/A

Not on long enough to rate, but will be left wondering what might have been if he scored from the spot in the shootout.

Ollie O’Neill – N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ireland u21