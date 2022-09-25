Israel v Ireland U21: Day, time and TV info for second leg of crucial play-off

Ireland U21 v Israel: TV info.

Israel and Ireland clash in the second leg of their crucial play-off in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, with a shot at international history on the line for the U21s.

Ireland drew the first leg 1-1, but left Tallaght Stadium thinking what could, and should have been in the first-leg.

However, Ireland are just one match away from booking their spot in Romania and Georgia next summer and a first ever major tournament at this level for Jim Crawford’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second leg between Israel and Israel.

When is the Ireland v Israel play-off first leg?

Ireland take on Israel at the Bloomfield Stadium on Tuesday evening, with kick-off set to for 6.15pm.

What is at stake?

History.

With Ireland’s draw on Friday night, they remain on the cusp of qualification for the U21 European Championship next summer.

With no away goals in place, Ireland need any sort of positive result to qualify for the tournament as they chase history. If they manage to do so, it will be their first successful qualification attempt in 17 goes to qualify for the tournament.

Will Israel v Ireland U21 be on TV?

The second leg between Ireland and Israel will be broadcast live on the RTE Player in time for kick-off in Tel Aviv.

What is the team news?

Just days after Crawford announced his squad for the double-header, he was hit with a number of injury blows.

Last Monday, it was confirmed that Luca Connell, Liam Kerrigan, Mark McGuinness and David Harrington were ruled out, with Dara Costelloe, Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and Adam O’Reilly and David Odumosu coming in as replacements.

Josh Keeley has subsequently joined the squad following an injury sustained by Luke McNicholas.

The full squad, at the time of writing, is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur), Brian Maher (Derry City), David Odomosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic).

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Adam O’Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Dara Costelloe (Burnley),Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa).

