Conor Hourihane linked with Derby switch as new owner confirmed

A new era for Derby County.

Derby County’s protracted purchase by new owners has been officially confirmed, ensuring that the Rams have staved off the threat of extinction.

Bought out by local businessman David Clowes, the Rams can now begin their summer transfer business, with a number of Irish names linked to stay, depart and arrive at the club.

However, they will have to do it now without the services of former boss Wayne Rooney who parted ways with the club last week as Chris Kirchner’s attempt to buy the club failed.

Liam Rosenior has now been appointed as the Rams’ new boss, with Clowes attempting to bring the crisis-ridden club back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

“It’s vital we start work on recruitment immediately and, for that, we will rely on the expertise of the existing staff as well as bringing in a support structure to help them move as quickly as possible to build a side that will be competitive in time for the new season,” new owner Clowes said.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘄 ✊ We are delighted to confirm that Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd has completed a deal to acquire Derby County Football Club. Lifelong supporter David Clowes, who owns the Derbyshire-based property group, is our new owner 🐏🖤🤍#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 1, 2022

“We are also committed to maintaining a Category One academy.

“The club’s track record of producing talent is outstanding, and we intend to protect that proud legacy because we believe in the future of Derby County at every level including the Community Trust and, of course, Derby County Women.

“Words, I know, are cheap and so, going forward, we intend to be judged by our actions.”

What next for Ireland’s Derby County stars?

The purchase of Derby County however arrives at a time when the summer transfer window opens.

It is also likely to see Ireland U21 Eiran Cashin put pen to paper on a new deal, just days after his former teammate Louie Watson parted ways with the club at the end of his current deal.

As for Jason Knight, it remains unclear as to what will happen his future at the club. It has been widely reported that the Dubliner is set to leave Derby after they were relegated from the Championship.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph have reported that Conor Hourihane is on the verge of joining the Rams after his spell at Aston Villa came to a close last month.

