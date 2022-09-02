All the Irish Deadline Day deals as Callum Robinson makes his move

It was a dramatic deadline day in England.

There were a number of deadline day moves for the Irish throughout Europe yesterday, as the transfer window slammed shut on Thursday night. While deadlines were different in each country, there was one constant, the late flurry of Irish players making their moves.

While not to the same extent as the Irish on the move in January, it was still a significant day for Irish talent at home and abroad in regard to transfer dealings.

As a result, we have taken a look at all the deals that went through which involved Irish players on the last day of the window.

Deadline Day: Callum Robinson completes his move.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Callum Robinson completed his deadline day move away from Championship side West Brom, in order to join Cardiff City.

Earmarked as a very strong possibility over the last few days, Robinson put pen to paper on a deal with the Bluebirds after departing the Baggies.

A versatile forward by trade, Robinson will undoubtedly add to Cardiff’s blunt attacking ranks for the season ahead, joining Ireland U21 international Joel Bagan at the club.

Fellow Ireland international Callum O’Dowda also plies his trade at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the former Sheffield United star hoping to strike a new relationship with his international teammate at club level.

“I’m buzzing. It’s another adventure for me and a challenge I’m looking forward to. I can’t wait to meet the boys and the staff,” Robinson said after joining Cardiff City.

“I love scoring goals and assisting. It’s what I’ve done most of my career. I’m hoping I can do plenty more of that here and to help this team.”

Deadline Day: Michael Obafemi stays put.

Importantly from a Swansea City perspective, Michael Obafemi will stay put at the Swansea.com Stadium for the season ahead off the back of interest from Burnley on the final day of the window.

The Athletic reported that the Swans turned down two bids for the Ireland international, with Vincent Kompany an admirer of the forward.

However, he will stay at the club for the season ahead – with his manager Russell Martin delighted that they were able to hold onto their prised asset.

“We’re really pleased Michael is still here,” he told WalesOnline this morning.

“If we’d have known weeks in the build-up, then you have a different feeling and you can prepare a bit better, but it all happened so late.”

Deadline Day: Ireland youngsters make their move.

Elsewhere in the EFL, former Ireland U21 international Anthony Scully completed a shock move to Championship side Wigan Athletic from League One Lincoln City.

Former Bohemians winger Danny Grant also completed a final day move to Harrogate Town, on loan from Huddersfield Town.

Grant has struggled with injury over the last period of time, and will be hoping that he can find a new lease of life at his new club for the upcoming season.

Galway United youngster Conor Brann also completed a move to League Two side Swindon Town, with the 19-year-old impressing with the Tribesmen’s U19 side in recent times.

LOI transfer wrap.

In the League of Ireland, promising UCD defender John Ryan completed his shock move to Serie A side Sassuolo. Previously of Shamrock Rovers, the former Hoops youngster will join Ireland’s expanding legion of Italian talent ahead of the new season. Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers also completed a deadline day move for former Ukrainian underage international Viktor Serdeniuk. Serdeniuk joins the Hoops to add to their ranks ahead of their upcoming Europa Conference League group stage campaign, and has previously played alongside current Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko. Elsewhere, Waterford continued their latest recruitment drive with the acquisition of Raul Uche and Timi Sobowale.