Ireland’s possible World Cup qualification route explained as Vera Pauw’s side chase history

Vera Pauw’s side are on the cusp of achieving something great.

This week, Ireland could seal their place in a complex World Cup playoff system ahead of next year’s 2023 Fifa World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Two vital games are in store for the Girls in Green, with Finland first taking on Pauw‘s side at a sold-out Tallaght Stadium. Ireland then visit Slovakia to round off their qualifying campaign.

While reaching the World Cup playoffs may not be a complicated process, the process of reaching the World Cup via the playoffs is.

Ireland’s World Cup playoff permutations.

Simply put, an Ireland win against Finland on Thursday evening will seal a World Cup playoff place for the Girls in Green.

A capacity crowd at Tallaght Stadium is expected, and they will be hoping that they can witness a historic night for the Irish international team in their quest to reach a major tournament.

However, a draw would not be the worst result either. Should Ireland and Finland draw, the Girls in Green would only need to equal or better Finland’s result on Tuesday evening against Sweden.

Ireland play Slovakia in their final group game away from home, while Finland host the Swedes in Helsinki at the same time.

A loss against Finland would complicate things although, with Ireland then needing to better Finland’s result against Sweden when they take on Slovakia in Senec.

Ireland’s World Cup dream.

But all going well and if Ireland reach the World Cup playoffs, this is where it gets very complicated.

As it stands, Ireland are likely to qualify for the Uefa-leg of the World Cup playoffs as one of the lower-ranked runners-up. Currently, Belgium, Switzerland and Iceland all occupy the top-three positions of that mini-league.

And should that remain the same [with Ireland not in the top-three], they will have to play two play-off rounds – with the prospect of a place in the intercontinental World Cup playoffs also in store in February 2023.

The draw for the Uefa-leg of the World Cup playoffs take place on the 9th of September. In that, the worst six runners-up will enter in the first round and will be drawn into three ties.

In the second-round, the best three runners-up will enter and be drawn into three ties against the three winners from the first-round.

The top two highest ranked nations of the second-round playoff winners will reach the World Cup proper, while the winner of the other tie [potentially Ireland] will then qualify for the intercontinental World Cup playoffs in New Zealand.

However, if Ireland reach that phase of the World Cup playoffs, they are likely to be seeded for that round of qualifying.

Saying that, they will have to play and win a semi-final and final to qualify for the World Cup proper. Simply put, there is still a long way to go.

