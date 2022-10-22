Ireland learn 2023 World Cup fate as draw made

Vera Pauw’s side have learned their fate.

Vera Pauw‘s Ireland have learned of their fate for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer, after they sealed their place in the tournament earlier this month.

Following their World Cup play-off win against Scotland, Pauw’s side have been on the crest of a wave.

Already soaring to a record-high Fifa position of 24th in the world rankings, the Girls in Green will be coming into the tournament on a high under their Dutch boss.

Ireland are set for the World Cup.

And while they will be third seeds for the tournament in the group stages, they will be confident that they can reach the knockout stages.

For the first time, Fifa has expanded the competition from 24 teams to 32, with numerous countries making history by qualifying for their first Women’s World Cup – with Ireland being one of them.

For Pauw and Ireland, World Cup qualification came against the odds, while she battled with her own personal difficulties.

“Because of the background and the difficulties. There for the players in certain moments, and the way that they have reacted towards me I think this is probably the top, top moment in my life in sport,” she said last month.

“It’s something so special, that it will stick with me for the rest of my life.”

In Ireland’s group, they have been joined by Australia, Canada and Nigeria. Meanwhile, the reigning European champions England have been placed in a group with China and Denmark.

2023 World Cup draw in full:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Philippines.

Group B: Australia, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria.

Group C: Spain, Japan, Costa Rica, Zambia.

Group D: England, China, Denmark, Group B Play-off winner (Senegal/Haiti/Chile).

Group E: USA, Netherlands, Vietnam, Group A play-off winner (Cameroon/Thailand/Portugal).

Group F: France, Brazil, Jamaica, Group C play-off winner (Chinese Taipei/Paraguay/Papua New Guinea/Panama).

Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa.

Group H: Germany, Korea Republic, Colombia, Morocco.

