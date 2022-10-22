Ireland’s World Cup fixtures in full as Vera Pauw’s side learn fate

An exciting summer awaits.

Vera Pauw’s Ireland have learned their fate for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer, after being handed a rather tricky group.

Paired alongside co-hosts Australia, the Girls in Green will also take on Nigeria and Canada in their group.

The draw will also see Ireland endure quite a bit of travelling, although that is unlikely to unsettle Pauw’s charges who will be seeking to create more history on the international stage.

Ireland set for their World Cup adventure.

Following the draw being made, Ireland‘s fixture details were confirmed by virtue of the structure of the group.

Ireland will take on co-hosts Australia in their opening game of the competition in Sydney on July 20th, before then taking on Canada in Perth.

That game against the Olympic champions is due to take place on July 26th at the 20,500 capacity Perth Oval.

The Girls in Green then visit Brisbane for their group finale against African giants Nigeria, with that game scheduled to take place on July 31st.

Ireland games

v Australia (Sydney, Thur July 20)

v Canada (Perth, Wed July 26)

v Nigeria (Brisbane, Mon July 31)

Heading into the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Ireland will be coming into it off the back of a historic qualification campaign.

Having never qualified for a major tournament previously, Ireland defeated Scotland in a World Cup play-off at Hampden Park, with Amber Barrett’s winner sending Ireland on their way to the finals.

The 2023 World Cup draw in full:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Philippines.

Group B: Australia, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria.

Group C: Spain, Japan, Costa Rica, Zambia.

Group D: England, China, Denmark, Group B Play-off winner (Senegal/Haiti/Chile).

Group E: USA, Netherlands, Vietnam, Group A play-off winner (Cameroon/Thailand/Portugal).

Group F: France, Brazil, Jamaica, Group C play-off winner (Chinese Taipei/Paraguay/Papua New Guinea/Panama).

Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa.

Group H: Germany, Korea Republic, Colombia, Morocco.

