Ireland’s WNT soar into highest-ever Fifa ranking

A significant rise.

Vera Pauw‘s Ireland have soared once more in the Fifa women’s world rankings, rising to a record-high position in the rankings after sealing their place at the 2023 World Cup in Australia next summer.

On Tuesday night, the Girls in Green sealed their place in the World Cup finals thanks to a 1-0 win away to Scotland at Hampden Park.

Amber Barrett’s goal proved itself to be crucial in the win, with Courtney Brosnan also making her mark with a stunning save from a Caroline Weir penalty-kick.

“I am so proud and have no words. I can’t believe it…”

And following their win, Pauw’s side have risen to a high of 24th in the world ahead of the draw for the World Cup in Australia next week.

That was from their previous-high of 26th in the world, with the latest batch of ranking released on Thursday afternoon by Fifa.

But for Pauw’s side, their latest jump up the rankings comes at a time in which they have qualified for their first-ever major tournament.

“I can’t believe it, I just can’t believe it,” Pauw after the historic win. “How is this possible? I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me through the difficult times.

“My heart is with the country. I wanted this so much for everybody. I am so proud and have no words. I can’t believe it.

“Preparation is everything. For Courtney [Brosnan] to save a penalty was not luck. We knew where it was going. We trained and were ready for every scenario. The way they executed it was not beautiful, but the game plan was successful. I can’t believe it.

“It’s amazing. We were missing so many players with injury. They completely bought into the game plan and team. They gave themselves for the country.

“It’s not that we were the better team on the pitch, but we were the most effective team and wanted it more.”

