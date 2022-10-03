Ireland dealt with another injury setback ahead of crucial World Cup playoff

Another injury blow.

Ireland’s WNT have been dealt with a fresh injury setback, as Jess Ziu was forced out of action ahead of next week’s crucial World Cup playoff showdown against either Austria or Scotland.

Ziu has enjoyed a promising start to life at West Ham this season upon her arrival from Shelbourne – but a recent injury picked up over the weekend has halted her momentum at a crucial time at club and international level.

Her late withdrawal from the squad sees Keeva Keenan called up in her place, as Ireland’s injury issues mount ahead of a crucial week in their quest to reach the World Cup.

Ireland’s injury issues.

Ziu’s late withdrawal from the squad now means that manager Vera Pauw will be without a number of players through injury for their upcoming World Cup playoff against Austria or Scotland.

Already, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Leanne Kiernan and Ellen Molloy have been ruled out with injury – as Ziu now joins them on the treatment table.

Those injury issues are also likely to cause a number of selection headaches for Pauw heading into the game, with Connolly and Littlejohn regular names in her starting XI’s in recent times.

Kiernan and Molloy have also impressed at times under Pauw’s watch, while Ziu started both games in the last international window, which yielded wins against Finland and Slovakia.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Keeva Keenan (Shelbourne), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge).

