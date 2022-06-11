Ireland v Scotland: Talking points as Ireland stun the Scots at the Aviva

A brilliant win for Ireland.

Ireland secured their first ever Uefa Nations League to ease the pressure on under fire boss Stephen Kenny with a 3-0 win against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Alan Browne opened the scoring, before a goal and assist from the brilliant Michael Obafemi sealed the deal.

Troy Parrott also got in on the act to ease Ireland’s Nations League relegation concerns in front of a healthy home attendance.

Here are some talking points from the game.

The Michael Obafemi effect.

An international outcast in the literal sense since 2018, Obafemi showed Irish supporters exactly what they have been missing out against Scotland.

A powerful runner, the Swansea City forward’s frightening pace led to the withdrawal Scottish defender Jack Hendry, and grabbed a delightful assist for Troy Parrott’s goal.

But while his assist was good, his goal was even better.

Picking up the ball from Parrott after some incredible pressing from Jayson Molumby, Obafemi lashed home his first international goal with aplomb.

Words are unlikely to do his performance justice.

A rare start for Alan Browne in an unfamiliar position.

While Alan Browne may be used to playing on the flank with Preston North End he has rarely done it for Ireland.

Although, Kenny showed little sign of being unsettled at Browne not playing in that position previously at international level, opting to play him there instead of Cyrus Christie.

But those doubts that may have been there before kick-off were well and truly silenced, with Browne scoring and looking at ease in his position in Ireland’s midfield four.

A penny for Kenny’s thoughts heading into Tuesday against Ukraine.

The Stephen Kenny question.

Heading into Saturday’s showdown against Scotland, Kenny was undoubtedly feeling the heat as Ireland boss, but he, and his side reacted in the best possible way.

Playing with purpose, vigour and a cutting edge, Ireland were sensational against the Scots – profiting on Scotland’s midfield weakness with ease.

Perhaps it was Kenny’s willingness to mix up with midfield options with Knight dropping back into a deeper position than he played against Ukraine, and even Armenia previously.

With a win on Tuesday, Kenny may silence those doubts on his future as quickly as they started.

