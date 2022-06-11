Ireland v Scotland: Player ratings as Ireland silence critics in Scotland demolition

A brilliant win for Ireland.

Ireland secured their first ever Uefa Nations League to ease the pressure on under fire boss Stephen Kenny with a 3-0 win against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Alan Browne opened the scoring, before a goal and assist from the brilliant Michael Obafemi sealed the deal.

Troy Parrott also got in on the act to ease Ireland’s Nations League relegation concerns in front of a healthy home attendance.

Here is our player ratings from a vital win for Ireland.

Ireland v Scotland: Player ratings.

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7

Bouncing back from his mistake against Ukraine, Kelleher was assured in between the sticks for the Boys in Green.

Did not have much to do, but what he did, he did well.

Nathan Collins – 7

Composed, confident and assured. Collins is becoming of one of the go-to performers in this Irish side under Stephen Kenny.

Impressing with a number of marauding runs forward, the Leixlip native set the tone for Ireland, while dealing well with Ryan Christie. A solid performance.

Shane Duffy – 6

Typically committed, the Co. Derry native got in the way of several big efforts on goal.

However, his technical ability was put under pressure by the Scots at times, but he was a real threat at set-pieces and grabbed an assist for Browne’s opener.

His passing errors need to be rectified however.

John Egan – 7

Initially ruled out through injury, Egan started for the Boys in Green as he captained the side in front of a raucous Aviva Stadium crowd.

His range of passing and defensive nous was on show throughout, as he proved to be the launchpad of a number of Irish attacks.

Not a bad performance given his supposed injury.

Alan Browne – 8

While not totally unfamiliar to playing as a right wing-back, Browne was drafted in as a replacement for Cyrus Christie, knowing that he had a lot on his plate against Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

Although, he was a threat going forward with his deliveries and was a willing runner going forward. Grabbed a deserved goal in the first-half to give Ireland a well-earned lead.

A brilliant display to silence his doubters.

Josh Cullen – 7

Calm, composed and technically strong in the middle of the park, Cullen was a calming influence when the Scots pressed high on Ireland, releasing Parrott and Obafemi on goal.

After a nothing performance against Ukraine, this was the perfect way to respond.

Jayson Molumby – 9

A terrier like general in midfield, Molumby set the tone just as Collins did in defence with a number of biting challenges in the middle of the park.

If it was not for Obafemi having the game of his life, he probably would have been a safe pick for man of the match. Exceptional in the absence of Jeff Hendrick.

James McClean – 7

Final product from play was often lacking, but his set-piece delivery was on point throughout the contest.

Showed that something different to what Enda Stevens showed against the Ukrainians.

Troy Parrott – 8

Finished off a brilliant attacking move that began with Obafemi, Parrott was a livewire in Ireland’s front two alongside the Swansea City star.

Played well off the shoulder of Jack Hendry, the Spurs youngster has grown this season, and this afternoon’s performance against Scotland was a marker of that.

A day to remember.

Jason Knight – 7

Playing a bit deeper in a midfield three rather than a front three, Knight continued his good Irish form with a typically combative and high-energy performance.

Final product often let him down, but he has shown his worth to Ireland in the last few days. A real talent, even if he has not got the rewards his play deserved.

Michael Obafemi – 10

His first start in an Ireland jersey, Obafemi led the line for the Boys in Green. Although, unlike his last two appearances he made his mark on the game.

A willing runner, the powerful Swansea City star was a menace for Scotland’s back three at times throughout the contest. Created an incredible goal for Parrott, which was worth admission fee alone.

His goal was somehow even better. A 10. Has also probably sealed his place in Kenny’s starting XI for Tuesday’s trip to Poland for the game against Ukraine, if fit.

Subs.

Scott Hogan – 6

Nowhere near the same impact as Obafemi, but few could replicate his performance. Solid after coming on for the Boys in Green, if not remarkable.

Had a headed effort cleared off the line.

Conor Hourihane – 6

Solid after coming on for Knight. Worked hard and plugged some important gaps when needed.

Jeff Hendrick – n/a

Not on long enough to rate.

Callum Robinson – n/a

Not on long enough to rate.

