Ireland v Israel U21: Ireland player ratings as Aaron Connolly catches the eye in draw

Ireland U21 v Israel: Player ratings.

Ireland salvaged a draw in the first leg of their U21 European Championship play-off against Israel on Thursday evening at Tallaght Stadium, with Evan Ferguson’s header proving timely.

The Boys in Green finished the game with a player more than their visitors, but were forced to come from behind after they coughed up a disappointing opener in the first-half.

Here are our player ratings from the game at Tallaght Stadium.

Brian Maher – 5

Looked solid early on, with his range of passing finding both O’Connor and Wright on the flanks – but will be desperately disappointed with the concession of Israel’s opener.

Was badly caught out in no-mans land, as Gorno headed home a crucial goal for Guy Luzon’s side at Tallaght Stadium. Recovered well however, but that error was a major one on his copybook.

Eiran Cashin – 7

A big physical presence in the heart of the Irish back three, Cashin continued his promising start to life in an Ireland U21 jersey.

A rock in defence, little got past the Derby County defender who has excelled over the last 12-months. Went close with a headed effort on goal just past the hour mark, just before Ireland equalised matters.

A class act.

Joe Redmond – 6

Making his Ireland underage return in one of the biggest games he is likely to play in underage football, Redmond looked assured in the heart of the Irish defence, in the early s stages of the first-half at least.

Was caught out for Israel’s goal alongside Maher, and looked to have picked up a slight injury in the process of doing so. Returned for the second-half however, and recovered well from that setback.

Jake O’Brien – 6.5

Similarly to Cashin, O’Brien looked calm and composed against the Israelis given his stature and sheer strength. Will be disappointed that he was unable to shift his body to the line in time to deny the Israelis an opener in the first-half.

Lee O’Connor – 6.5

Playing as a right wing-back, the versatile Tranmere Rovers star showed his creative side – opening some opportunities for the Boys in Green.

Used his experience when Ireland needed it most, as the game opened up for Crawford’s side following the half-time break. Can be pleased with his effort.

Joe Hodge – 8

Got around well in the opening stages of the game, interjecting with some timely passes and interceptions as Crawford’s side looked to set the tone early on.

Lively few minutes at Tallaght. Ireland getting on top with chances for Wright and Connolly. Enjoying this performance from Joe Hodge too.#COYBIG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 23, 2022

His performance will come as a major confidence boost following his injury-hit last few seasons, as he displayed his tackling nous versus some physically stronger looking opponents. Was replaced in the 73rd minute of the game by MK Dons youngster Dawson Devoy.

A joy to watch.

Conor Coventry – 6.5

So often the fulcrum of this Ireland midfield, Coventry endured a relatively quiet first-half by his own lofty standards. However, he did almost create the opener for Connolly, with the on-loan Venezia forward seeing his low effort crack off the butt of the post.

In the second-half, he did look a bit more like his usual self, as Ireland regained control in the middle of the park.

Will Smallbone – 6.5

After establishing himself as a talismanic figure for the Ireland U21s in June, Smallbone struggled to hold the same influence against Israel in the first-half.

The closest he came to scoring was via a fiercely struck effort on goal, but it was straight at the Israeli shot-stopper, just before Ireland fell behind.

Like Coventry, he grew into the game more in the second-half, with his creative qualities coming to the fore as Ireland also improved.

Tyreik Wright – 7

Played a great ball into the box early on, from which Connolly hit the post – as he looked a real attacking threat from his left wing-back position.

Continued in that vein in the second-half of the game, and delivered an exquisite ball into the box for Ferguson to score from via a set-piece. Was replaced by Festy Ebosele in the 83rd minute.

Evan Ferguson – 7

Held the ball up well, but his passing and end product was lacking at times.

Went close in the first-half, but saw his effort blocked by a last-ditch tackle by an Israeli defender as Ireland lumped the pressure on their visitors early on in the game.

But despite his struggles in possession, the Brighton youngster rose highest to level matters in the second-half for Ireland. Was then replaced by Mipo Odubeko in the 79th minute after putting in a notable shift up front.

Aaron Connolly – 8

With all the talk of Ireland’s U21 squad announcement surrounding Connolly’s inclusion, he was given his start by Crawford – and almost rewarded that faith within the opening spell of the game.

First, the on-loan Serie B forward saw one of his efforts hit the post, while he then dragged a low effort just wide of goal shortly after.

Continued to look lively in the second-half, but was marshalled well by the Israeli defence, and played a major role in Israel finishing the game with ten-men. Will be disappointed not to have scored, but a very encouraging run out.

Substitutes: Ireland U21 player ratings v Israel.

Dawson Devoy: N/A.

Not on long enough to rate.

Mipo Odubeko: N/A.

Not on long enough to rate.

Festy Ebosele: N/A.

Not on long enough to rate.

