Ireland v Finland: Player ratings as Ireland edge past Finland to seal World Cup playoff place

Ireland have sealed a World Cup playoff berth.

Lily Agg’s winner was enough for Ireland to seal a World Cup playoff berth, with a 1-0 win against Finland sealing the deal in front of 6,952 supporters at Tallaght Stadium.

It was a nerve-shredding evening at Tallaght Stadium, but Ireland were able to hold out for a win, and a place in the World Cup playoffs.

Here is how we rated Ireland’s players on a night of high drama in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Dublin 24 venue.

Courtney Brosnan – 6

Started the game off in rather unconvincing fashion, failing to adequately deal with an early corner-kick from the visitors.

Then produced a great save to deny Heidi Kollanen from close range on the half-hour mark, with the Finnish forward having an effort on goal that looked set to nestle in the bottom corner.

Was solid for the rest of the game, and deserved her clean sheet.

Ireland 0-0 Finland – Some very indecisive defending gives the visitors a sight on goal but Courtney Brosnan comes to Ireland's rescue to keep it scoreless. 📱Updates – https://t.co/R6bK3NAZZ4

📺Watch – https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📻Radio – https://t.co/yjIWAZ2p6o pic.twitter.com/9vod6NWGoY — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 1, 2022

Diane Caldwell – 7

Impressed at the back with Ireland while being subjected to waves of Finland pressure in the first-half, and also proved to be a threat at set-pieces for the Girls in Green.

Went close twice against the Finnish netminder, but was thwarted on each occasion. Was solid in defence as well, while she can also be very pleased with the level and standard of her performance.

Louise Quinn – 7

Good tackle to deny a promising Finland attack early on as Ireland’s goal lived a charmed life. Was also on hand with McCabe to deny Finland an opener after Brosnan’s mistake when judging a corner with a block on the line minutes after.

Similarly to Caldwell, Quinn was composed and calm when she needed to be as Ireland held out for a clean sheet.

Ireland 0-0 Finland – After a nervy first 40 minutes, Ireland are growing into the game and O'Sullivan has their best chance so far, but can't get enough power into her header

📱Updates – https://t.co/R6bK3NAZZ4

📺Watch – https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📻Radio – https://t.co/yjIWAZ2p6o pic.twitter.com/SGIimafH78 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 1, 2022

Megan Connolly – 7

Solid defensively and a real threat from set-piece routines, Connolly’s free-kick found the head of Agg to give Ireland a 1-0 lead early on in the second-half.

However, it was not just her set-pieces that caused problems for Finland, with her defensive capabilities also on show playing at the left of Ireland’s back three. A job well done.

Jamie Finn – 6

Playing as a right sided wing-back, the former Shelbourne star had a busy evening marauding down the flanks for Vera Pauw’s side.

Was caught in possession on a few occasions, but was rarely caught out badly in a defensive setting. Solid.

Megan Campbell – 7

Set the tone early on with a crunching tackle, and looked at home in her new surroundings at a near capacity Tallaght Stadium crowd. Was a driving force at left wing-back in the game, with her deliveries into the box being Ireland’s only real attacking threat.

Can be pleased with her performance, and was withdrawn in the 76th minute of the game.

Ruesha Littlejohn – 6

Forced off with an injury just before the half-time break, Littlejohn struggled to get into the game for the 41 minutes she played.

Although any hope she had of influencing the game was ended via injury.

PLAY-OFFS HERE WE COME!!! ✅ Record crowd of 6,952

✅ Superb performance

✅ Excellent goal scored

✅ Three points secured So proud of this team ☘️#IRLFIN | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/RqwnWYC2JI — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 1, 2022

Denise O’Sullivan – 7

Like McCabe, O’Sullivan is one of the leaders in this Irish side, and once again showcased her undoubted ability on the big stage.

Was busy in an attacking sense, although she did have little output in an attacking sense. Eased the pressure at key times as well.

Jess Ziu – 7

Still young into her international career, Ziu enjoyed another impressive outing for the Girls in Green with another busy and strong performance.

After recently joining Women’s Super League side West Ham, Ziu grew into the game as the game progressed, and was one of the driving forces behind an impressive second-half display from the hosts. Was withdrawn in the 85th minute to widespread applause.

Katie McCabe – 7

So often Ireland’s star on the big stage, McCabe played in a more attacking-minded left-wing position, but her defensive nous was also on show.

The Arsenal winger denied a certain opener from the Finns early on in the game, combining with Quinn to clear an effort off the line.

Continued to be a livewire during the second-half as Ireland held out for a win, with her undoubted class apparent.

Heather Payne – 8

Led the line as best she could in a game that saw few chances go her way. Not an awful lot she could have done as Ireland sat deep against in the first-half.

But in the second-half she grew more into the contest, and created a plethora of chances in front of an appreciative home crowd. Her efforts were key as Ireland sealed an important win.

Subs: Ireland player ratings v Finland.

Lily Agg – 8

Ireland’s matchwinner, Agg truly announced herself to big stage on Thursday night, scoring the winner in the early stages of the second-half.

The former England international got her head on Connolly’s deep free-kick to head home past Tinja-Riikka Korpela, and seal Ireland’s World Cup playoff berth.

Ireland 1-0 Finland – The breakthrough comes for Ireland as Finland fall asleep while defending a free-kick and Lily Agg has a free header to put her side in front. 📱Updates – https://t.co/R6bK3NAZZ4

📺Watch – https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📻Radio – https://t.co/yjIWAZ2p6o pic.twitter.com/uhkbPPxH12 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 1, 2022

Chloe Mustaki – n/a

Not on long enough to rate.

Lucy Quinn – n/a

Not on long enough to rate.

