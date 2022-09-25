Ireland v Armenia: Day, time and TV details for Nations League clash

Ireland v Armenia: TV details.

Ireland return to Uefa Nations League action on Tuesday evening, as they host Armenia at the Aviva Stadium in their last game of the campaign.

The Boys in Green head into the game knowing that they must avoid defeat if they are to ensure their safety in League B of the Nations League.

However, they can take solace from their most recent performance against Scotland at Hampden Park despite their defeat.

So far in Ireland’s Uefa Nations League group, they have won just once and have already lost away to Armenia in Yerevan.

That defeat in Yerevan was followed up by a further loss against Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium. However, that poor start preceded a stunning 3-0 win against Scotland a few days later.

After that, the Boys in Green recorded a creditable 1-1 draw away to Ukraine – with Nathan Collins scoring a superb opener in Lodz.

But on Saturday evening, they were undone by Scotland at Hampden Park.

John Egan’s opener gave the Boys in Green hope that they could land a statement win, but second-half goals from Ryan Christie and Jack Hendry ensured it was not going to be their night in Glasgow.

When is Ireland v Armenia?

Ireland’s game against Armenia takes place on Tuesday evening at 7.45pm, with the game scheduled to take place at the Aviva Stadium.

What is at stake?

Plenty.

Ireland must avoid defeat if they are to ensure they are safe from relegation in League C of the Uefa Nations League.

A win would also go some way to easing the pressure on constantly under-fire boss Stephen Kenny, who will be keen to make sure that Ireland do not leave this international window without a win.

How can I watch Ireland v Armenia on TV?

The Ireland v Armenia will be available to view on TV.

RTE 2 will be airing the game live from the Aviva tadium, with coverage set to get underway at 7pm.

Premier Sports will also broadcast the game, with their coverage beginning at 7.15pm for the game.

What is the team news?

Ireland are expected to have no added injury concerns heading into Tuesday’s game following Andrew Omobamidele’s injury picked up earlier in the week.

However, Josh Cullen is suspended for the game after picking up a yellow card at Hampden Park.

