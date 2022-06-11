Ireland U21 v Italy: TV details, team news & all you need to know for crucial U21 qualifier

Ireland U21 v Italy TV details.

Ireland’s U21s take on Italy in a winner takes all affair in Ascoli, in their U21 European Qualifier.

Jim Crawford’s side come into the game after recording four wins on the spin, including an important 2-0 win away to Sweden during the last international window.

Off the back of that, their U21 European Championship destiny is now in their own hands, as they are now just a win away from sealing their place in the competition for the first time.

Here are all the details you need to know ahead of another crunch European qualifier, with Ireland’s U21s on the verge of creating history.

Ireland U21 v Italy. Following an impressive start to the campaign, Crawford’s side struggled for a spell, losing successive games against Montenegro and Italy in Podgorica and Dublin. But they have bounced back from that rocky spell, winning four games in a row – including two successive wins against Sweden. Already this month, there have been victories against Bosnia and Montenegro. Following that, the young Boys in Green have seen a number of their young guns impress, with Will Smallbone, Liam Kerrigan and Conor Noss all doing so. 🇮🇪 💬 Reaction from Ireland U21s Manager Jim Crawford The young Boys in Green secure at least a play-off spot and head to Italy with a shot of automatic qualification ☘️ 📰👉 https://t.co/wtj4ct1aVE#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/Lbq04TVLTN — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 9, 2022 What TV channel can I watch the Ireland U21 v Italy match on? Ireland U21 v Italy will be broadcast on RTÉ 2, with build-up will beginning at 4.30pm. Pre-match coverage will last for 30 minutes before a 5pm kick-off. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player. Ireland U21 team news. Jim Crawford’s side have a number of selection headaches in this international window ahead of the Italian game, with Oisin McEntee ruled out through injury. UCD forward Colm Whelan misses out through a long-term injury.

