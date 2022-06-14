Ireland U21 v Italy: Talking points as Ireland slump to 4-1 defeat

Ireland were undone in the Italian heat.

Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21s were unable to make the most of their opportunity to qualify automatically for the U21 European Championship in 2023, losing 4-1 away to Italy in Ascoli.

The young Boys in Green stumbled out of the blocks, and fell behind thanks to an Italian penalty, before the Azzurri then doubled their lead just past the half-hour mark.

Ireland battled bravely for the rest of the contest, but it was not to be as they fell short against their Italian foes. Here are some talking points from the game.

Heartache for Ireland.

While Ireland were not expected to qualify automatically for the U21 European Championship in Romania & Georgia, they will have departed Ascoli with a feeling of what might have been.

Crawford’s side stumbled out of the blocks, and were duly punished when Italy were awarded a spot-kick when Mark McGuinness felled his opposite number in the penalty area.

Italy U-21 1-0 Republic of Ireland U-21 – Here’s a look back at the incident that led to Italy’s penalty. #IRLU21 #COYBIG 📱 Updates – https://t.co/29po2cHb4B

📺 Watch – https://t.co/NVrpaW23DL pic.twitter.com/OoMzKO7a6h — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 14, 2022

The Italians then doubled their lead with a cracking low effort on goal, but both goals were relatively avoidable from an Irish perspective.

McGuinness’ coming together with Caleb Okoli was clumsy at best, and the second may have been impacted by an injury sustained by Brian Maher.

The Derry City shot-stopper was unable to get down in time to deny Nicolo Cambiaghi, with the goal all but ending Ireland’s slim hopes hopes of winning in Ascoli.

He could have done an awful lot better for Italy’s third although.

Ireland handed three goals to the Italians, and for any side to do that, you are always fighting a losing battle.

Evan Ferguson.

Ireland may have fallen short, but they can be pleased with the performance of Evan Ferguson against the Italians.

The Brighton & Hove Albion starlet led the line for the young Boys in Green, and did well with whatever poor service he was able to get a hold of.

Ahead of the game, Ferguson’s talent was earmarked by Stephen Bradley and Richie Sadlier, and he showed exactly why he has been spoken about so highly for so long.

It was a tough day at the office for Ferguson, but what he did, he did well.

He will have better days in green, but his most recent Ireland U21 performance provides us with a glimpse that the future is bright for him at the very least.

The Play-Offs beckon.

Anything beyond a play-off for the U21 European Championship would have been a bonus at the start of the month, and Ireland will have to contend with that prospect in the autumn – even if it could have been so much better.

Ireland will learn their play-off fate next week at Uefa HQ in Nyon, where they may be drawn against the likes of Israel, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Ukraine.

More teams will fill the play-offs following the conclusion of the current qualifying phase of the tournament, but Ireland will be there at the very least.

Another shot at history beckons in September. Onwards they go.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson, ireland u21, Kenny's Kids