Ireland U21 Tayo Adaramola linked with League One loan

Ireland U21 international Tayo Adaramola has been linked with a loan move away from parent club Crystal Palace, after making his breakthrough at Selhurst Park last season.

Adaramola featured for Palace in the FA Cup, but did not play for the club in the Premier League despite his manager claiming that he would at the end of the season.

However, it now looks likely that he will be forced to look elsewhere for first-team football next season, with MK Dons and Coventry City tipped to make a move for the athletic full-back.

According to the Sun, MK Dons have expressed an interest in bringing the left-back to Stadium MK ahead of the new League One season.

Last season, the Dons were one of the form sides in League One, and were desperately unlucky to miss out on promotion via the League One play-offs.

In their starting XI, loanees such as Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry impressed, and it looks like they have eyed another Irish talent as a loan target for their manager Liam Manning.

Recently, the Dons have parted ways with key duo Harry Darling and Scott Twine. As a result, they require reinforcements for the new season.

However, the same report claims that Coventry City are also interested in signing Adaramola ahead of the new season on a loan basis.

Consequently, it has been reported that the club who are able to guarantee the Dublin-born full-back first-team minutes will get their man.

Last month, Vieira claimed that he was set to give Adaramola his Premier League debut at the end of the season, although circumstance ended up transpiring against that plan.

However, the fact that he was in his plans to do so was an indication of his progress last season.

“It’s important, because that is part of their development,” Vieira said about Adaramola’s first-team involvement in May.

“It’s good to see them around the first-team, to see their personality and to see how they will conduct themselves in training and in the dressing room with players around.

“That allows me to learn more about them. We have Tayo training with us. They will be around the first-team for these three [remaining] games and some of the games they will be on the field.

“We need to give them and create these types of opportunities to see how they will react under pressure.”

