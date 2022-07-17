Ireland U21 set to complete Championship loan

An exciting move.

Ireland U21 international Tayo Adaramola is set to complete his loan move to Championship side Coventry City from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Adaramola has been a highly-rated prospect at Selhurst Park for a number of years now, and he is now set to be handed his first real opportunity at first-team level.

Mark Robins’ side have been consistently linked with a move for the left-back, and according to the Sun, a deal is now close to completion.

Adaramola, 18, is still eligible to play for Ireland at U19 level, but has impressed so much to earn himself an Ireland U21 call-up under Jim Crawford.

Crawford picked the Palace full-back to start in the U21 European Championship qualifier win against Montenegro, a result that saw Ireland all but seal their place in a European Championship play-off against Israel.

While he was not picked to start against Italy in the group finale, Adaramola will now be hoping to build on his forward momentum towards the end of last season.

And it now appears he will be given the chance to do exactly that at Coventry City in the Championship.

“There is a platform there to develop him..”

Last season, the Sky Blues finished 12th in the Championship upon their recent promotion from League One in the 2019/20 season.

That was after they came 16th upon their first season back in the English second-tier, as they brought an end to their absence from the Championship.

From an Irish perspective, Jordan Shipley was at the club last season, but departed at the end of the season when his contract drew to a close.

For Adaramola however, he will be hoping to repay the faith put in him by Patrick Vieira last season. “We have to support him and keep working with him,” he said in March.

“You could see that he was really nervous because he didn’t allow himself to go forward as much as he likes to do. That is part of developing young players as well.

“There is a platform there to develop him. Being there in games like that and in the first-team dressing room will give him that confidence to work as a player.”

