Play-off opponents, draw and dates confirmed as Ireland U21s chase history

Jim Crawford’s side now know their fate.

Ireland’s U21 side must contend with a U21 European Championship play-off if they are to become the first Irish side to reach a major tournament in the age group.

The young Boys in Green were undone by a classy and well-oiled Italian machine on Tuesday evening, losing 4-1.

But they do have another opportunity to make amends in September, with a two-legged play-off tie awaiting Jim Crawford‘s side.

Who can Ireland face in the U21 European Championship play-off?

Ireland can face one of seven sides in the U21 European Championship play-offs in September.

The Boys in Green may face one of Croatia, Israel, Slovakia, Iceland, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Ukraine or Denmark.

🏆 2023 #U21EURO qualifying groups complete! Qualified as group winners: 🇧🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇮🇹 🇳🇱 🇳🇴 🇵🇹 🇪🇸

Qualified as best runners-up: 🇨🇭

Qualified as co-hosts: 🇬🇪 🇷🇴 Into play-offs (draw 21 June, ties 19-27 September): 🇭🇷 🇨🇿 🇩🇰 🇮🇸 🇮🇱 🇮🇪 🇸🇰 🇺🇦 How the groups ended 👇 — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) June 14, 2022

Of those, a tie against Israel or Iceland would constitute one of the most favourable draws for Crawford’s emerging cohort of young Irish stars.

Meanwhile, a clash against one of Denmark, Switzerland or Ukraine would be a stiff test of their credentials, although they will not be shorn of confidence heading into the games.

When does the draw take place?

The draw for the U21 European Championship will take place on Tuesday June 21st in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw will be aired live by Uefa, with streaming details to be confirmed in due course.

When do the ties take place?

Not confirmed yet, but the two-legged ties are pencilled in to take place from the week of September 19th to September 27th.

FULL TIME | Italy 4-1 Ireland It ends in defeat in Ascoli 🇮🇹 Our U21s will be in the play-offs in September. An excellent achievement for this group ☘️ Congratulations to Italy who advance in top spot to #U21EURO #IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/8nCs2smOA9 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 14, 2022

Crucially, the draw will be unseeded as Ireland’s U21s chase history in qualifying for the European Championship.

