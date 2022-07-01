Ireland U21 international set to leave Derby County

An interesting move.

Ireland U21 international Louie Watson is reportedly on the verge of leaving now League One side Derby County, swapping his stint at Pride Park for a return to the Championship.

Watson, who was out of favour at Derby under previous boss Wayne Rooney, is expected to join Luton Town following the expiration of his current deal with the Rams.

Due to transfer embargoes imposed on Derby, Watson has been unable to extend his current deal at the club, with Luton circling for his signature.

And according to Football Insider, a deal to snap up the Ireland U21 is close to completion.

Watson made his professional first-team debut for Derby in December 2020 when they dismantled Birmingham City 4-0 in the Championship.

However, game-time has remained limited for the midfielder at Derby, with just 13 more appearances arriving for the Ireland underage international.

Previously of West Ham, Watson joined Derby in October 2020, and did impress on occasion for the Rams.

It was while he was at Derby where he made the bulk of his Ireland U21 appearances however, with five of those arriving after his move to Pride Park.

However, Watson has not been included in recent Ireland U21 squads, with Jim Crawford’s side now priming themselves for a European U21 Championship play-off in September against Israel.

“We’re trying to get things sorted, still waiting for Derby to officially announce their new owner..”

News on Watson’s future will beg further questions of Eiran Cashin‘s future however, with the Ireland U21 also out of contract at the crisis-ridden club.

Cashin played a big role in Derby’s starting XI towards the end of last season, but did reveal on international duty that he was unsure of his immediate future at the club.

“We’re trying to get things sorted, still waiting for Derby to officially announce their new owner,” he explained at the time.

“I’ve got to wait for that to happen and hopefully can get things sorted on that side. I’m just happy to be here playing for Ireland.”

