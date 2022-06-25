Ireland U21 international Liam Kerrigan in line for shock Serie B switch

Liam Kerrigan is on the move.

Ireland U21 international Liam Kerrigan is reportedly on his way out of the League of Ireland, with an Italian adventure waiting for the UCD winger.

Kerrigan, 22, has impressed for UCD in the League of Ireland Premier Division this term despite the Students’ lowly league position.

And it now appears that he is set to move on from Belfield, with the former Sligo Rovers starlet on the verge of completing a switch to Serie B side Como 1907.

An exciting chapter.

The news was confirmed on Friday night after UCD’s home loss to Derry City, with BBC Sport NI’s Eric White breaking it.

UCD manager Andy Myler confirmed after their game that ROI U21 international Liam Kerrigan is joining Serie B side @Como_1907 — Eric White (@ericwhite80) June 25, 2022

Generally known as Como, the Serie B side secured a 13th place finish in the league season just gone and play out of the 13,000 capacity Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

They were recently promoted to Serie B from Serie C, just five years after the club were declared bankrupt under their previous guise of Como.

But they are a club on the rise, with their current boss Giacomo Gattuso spearheading their journey up the table.

However, the move would signal a new dawn for Kerrigan who has impressed on the domestic and international stage so far this season.

For Ireland’s U21s, Kerrigan scored in the 3-1 win at home to Montenegro, and also played against Italy in the group decider that the young Boys in Green lost 4-1 in Ascoli.

“Liam is a fantastic player with pace, power..”

His international qualities came as no surprise, however.

Last month, Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford hailed the talents of Kerrigan and his club teammate Colm Whelan in an exclusive interview with Pundit Arena.

Ireland U21 attacking-midfielder/winger Liam Kerrigan is special 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Watch his amazing goal for UCD last night 🍿#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/UosXyTXed7 — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) March 5, 2022

“There’s no doubt about it that Collie [Whelan] and Liam Kerrigan getting promoted into the top division in the domestic league, that they’re going to be asked different questions,” he began.

“They were on the crest of a wave in the First Division and look, we knew that, but now it’s a massive jump into the top league. It’s been challenging for them but they’re two great characters. I think Liam is a fantastic player with pace, power.

“Collie’s got a real eye for goal. You see the goal he scored against Dundalk the other night but he’s been scoring goals like that all his career.

“They’re two really good players. I don’t how long they will be at UCD, I’m sure Andy [Myler] hopes he can keep hold of them but when you’ve got assets like that at UCD there’s always a possibility that you might lose them.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ireland u21, Liam Kerrigan, ucd