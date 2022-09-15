Ireland U21 boss hails ‘high-potential’ Evan Ferguson and praises new call-up

Excitement is building for Jim Crawford’s side.

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford heaped praise on Evan Ferguson, after the Brighton & Hove Albion starlet maintained his place in the U21 squad ahead of next week’s crunch play-off against Israel.

In his first competitive start of the season at club level, Ferguson scored for the Seagulls in their Carabao Cup win away to Forest Green, and has been a regular fixture on the bench this season.

And ahead of an important ten days for the Boys in Green at U21 level, Crawford hailed his ‘mature’ and ‘grounded’ frontman.

Jim Crawford: “We all know that Evan [Ferguson] is a real high potential player…”

“We all know that Evan is a real high potential player,” Crawford explained when speaking to the media this afternoon. “He scored a hat-trick a couple of weeks ago against Leicester in the U21s, and the important thing about Evan is that he is very grounded. He is very mature.

“I met him a few weeks ago in the UK and we had a good conversation. He’s always trying to improve his game. He is so settled and happy at Brighton and that’s a really good foundation for him to go and develop.

“He showed us, as an U21 staff, how quickly he can improve. We had him in one camp, and a number of months later he was in training with the first-team and on the bench.

“Then he came in to us and he was outstanding in training. We put him on against Bosnia and Montenegro, and how he changed the whole tempo of the game when he came on..”

Since joining Brighton from Bohemians, Ferguson has gone from strength to strength, and is now on the verge of becoming a Premier League level according to his coaches at club level. He still remains aged 17.

Evan Ferguson's first senior goal for Brighton! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The first of many from the 17-year-old, I'm sure 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jYC33NFvJO — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 24, 2022

“He deserved a starting place against Italy and did well against Italy in a tough environment,” he added. “Evan has come a really long way, but I have to stress that he is a player with high potential.

“He has good coaches at Brighton and they have a good development plan for him going forward. I’m looking forward to working with him in the next ten days.”

Jim Crawford on Finn Azaz: “I think he will bring real value to the squad…”

While Crawford has largely stuck with the squad that got his side to where they are in the qualification phase of the European Championship, there are some new faces set to join up with Crawford and co.

Gavin Kilkenny misses out through injury, as does Joel Bagan and Oisin McEntee. Colm Whelan remains out with a long-term injury.

Those absences have offered an avenue into the squad for Aston Villa youngster Finn Azaz, a player who Crawford has been monitoring closely since his tenure as Ireland U18 boss.

Azaz is currently on loan at League One side Plymouth Argyle.

“When I was the U18’s head coach he was on the radar when he was at West Brom,” he explains. “Look for whatever reason I didn’t bring him into the squad. I’ve got to pick 18 players at that level and over the last couple years he was at Newport last season.

“Young player of the year in League Two, the EFL Team of the season. I went to watch him a couple of times this year and he has been excellent. He is an attacking midfielder; he picks those pockets of space. It’s not like he gets attracted to the ball, he is a real mature player and above all he can score goals.

🇮🇪 Finn Azaz has been called up to @FAIreland Under-21s for the first time. He will unavailable for Argyle's games against Swindon and Ipswich. Good luck with another set of Boys in Green, @FinnAzaz!#pafc — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) September 15, 2022

“I spoke to Ger Nash who used to work in the association, he has gone to Aston Villa as a coach and he spoke highly of him because again you want to learn about player’s character and he said he is a fantastic individual.

“He is playing, he played the other night against Oxford and I thought he was excellent in a really good Plymouth team so I am looking forward to working with him and I think he will bring real value to the squad.”

