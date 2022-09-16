Ireland U21 boss heaps praise on Andy Lyons ahead of Blackpool switch

Andy Lyons is a very exciting talent.

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford has lumped praise on his international star Andy Lyons, after the Shamrock Rovers starlet penned a deal with English Championship side Blackpool.

In January, Lyons will link up with the Tangerines after a successful season so far at Tallaght Stadium with the Hoops.

But before he completes that move, Lyons has matters at club and international level to deal with in the coming weeks.

Jim Crawford: “He is going to play Championship football, so he is in a great place…”

At club level, Lyons is closing in on a League of Ireland title win with Rovers, and is also shining in Europa Conference League action.

On the international stage, he is closing in on a historic achievement with the Boys in Green at U21 level as they look to qualify for the U21 European Championship.

“I’ve seen Andy play so many times,” Crawford explains. “We might play him up top with the amount of goals he’s scored!

“He has done fantastic playing left-wing-back. It suits him, where he can come in from the outside onto his stronger foot.

“You saw the goal he scored against Finn Harps at the weekend. He is scoring goals, he is playing well, he is on the crest of a wave.

What a finish from Ireland U21 wing-back Andy Lyons last night 💥 Nine goals and seven assists this season and he’s not done yet…#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/nvuVERk6gf — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) September 12, 2022

“There is a move that’s going to happen in January to Blackpool where he is going to play Championship football, so he is in a great place.

“But we have all got a little snapshot of everybody that is coming into the squad because all the players now, you’ve got Evan Ferguson, Finn Azaz, Brian Maher is playing well, David Harrington, who is on the verge of being promoted.

“Everybody has got a feel-good story coming in.”

