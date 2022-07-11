Ireland U21 Jake O’Brien linked with League One loan

An exciting loan.

Ireland U21 international Jake O’Brien has been linked with a possible loan switch to League One outfit Barnsley after his successful stint with Swindon Town last season.

O’Brien, formerly of Cork City, impressed upon his first foray into regular first-team football in English football last season after impressing at Crystal Palace’s underage set-up last season.

And after impressing in League Two, making 21 appearances in less than five months, it looks as if the Co. Cork youngster is set for a step up next season in the English footballing pyramid.

Jake O’Brien.

According to a report in The Sun, O’Brien is likely to join forces with recently relegated Barnsley in League One.

Last season, the Tykes were relegated from the Championship in rather limp fashion as they struggled in the wake of the departure of previous boss Valerien Ismael.

However, they have since appointed Michael Duff as their new boss as they plot a swift return to England’s second-tier.

For O’Brien, a possible switch would signify a boost to his rising stock at Selhurst Park just one year after he put pen to paper on a permanent deal with the Eagles.

The 21-year-old initially joined Palace on loan, with the Premier League outfit possessing an option to buy at the end of the agreed time period, which they took up.

Ireland’s Crystal Palace contingent.

In the last few days, O’Brien scored for Palace in a pre-season friendly win against Championship side Millwall, a 5-4 success.

Fellow Ireland U21 teammate Tayo Adaramola also played for Palace in the win, as Patrick Vieira continues to run the rule over his young guns before his big-name players return to full training.

Former Drogheda United midfielder Killian Phillips also feature off the bench.

O’Brien came on to replace England international Marc Guehi in the nine-goal thriller at the club’s academy ground.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: crystal palace, Jake O'Brien