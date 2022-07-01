Exciting Ireland U21 pair in line for Championship loans

Two big moves are in the pipeline.

Ireland U21 pair Will Smallbone and Gavin Kilkenny are reportedly on the verge of completing loan moves from their respective Premier League clubs.

Both Smallbone and Kilkenny played a huge role in Ireland’s U21 rise in recent times, with the young Boys in Green set for an U21 European Championship play-off in September against Israel.

However, they are both unlikely to feature regularly for their respective parent clubs next season in the Premier League, with loan moves now likely.

Will Smallbone.

According to reports in England, Smallbone is understood to be piquing the interest of a host of Championship clubs.

A report in Football League World has claimed that Burnley, Millwall and Sunderland are all after the attacking midfielder from Southampton.

This comes as Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford backed his U21 star to make the most of the upcoming transfer window with a summer move.

“What we do need to see from Will next season is if he can get a run of games at Southampton or a Championship club, his name has been bandied about,” he said last month.

“But the more we see of Will, the better he gets, because he’s a real talent.”

Gavin Kilkenny.

Elsewhere, the Irish Independent are reporting that Gavin Kilkenny is ‘set’ for a move to fellow Championship side Stoke City on a loan from Bournemouth.

The Cherries secured promotion from the Championship to the top-flight last season, and will be hopeful that they can stay up in the Premier League under Scott Parker.

But it looks like they will have to do it without the services of Kilkenny.

The report has suggested that the deal could be completed as early as today, with the Dubliner looking to get first-team minutes and opportunities next season.

“With the Premier League, a lot of people [are] asking me if am I going on loan,” Kilkenny said last month. “That’s probably what I’m thinking now.

“If a [first-team] chance came around to play, I wouldn’t rule out playing in the Premier League next season with Bournemouth. [It’s] something [that] I have to be realistic about as well. I’ll weigh it up closer to the time. I’m looking at both sides.”

