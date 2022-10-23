Ireland U21 star oozes class with an ‘unbelievable finish’

A really exciting talent.

Ireland U21 international Finn Azaz showcased his quality once again on Saturday afternoon when in action for Plymouth Argyle.

Azaz, who made his Ireland U21 debut against Israel last month, fired home with a stunning effort on goal to open the scoring for the Pilgrims in their 2-2 draw against Bristol Rovers.

Azaz cut inside, and then out before unleashing a sensational effort on goal to find the top corner of the net.

However, the goal was not enough to see Argyle claim an important win on the road against Joey Barton’s side – as Rovers fought back to salvage a point in the second-half.

Despite that, it was a goal that will live long in the memory for the Aston Villa loanee.

“They were great strikes, nice moves where we looked after the ball – which too often we didn’t do,” his manager Steven Schumacher explained. “Finn Azaz showed his quality once again with an unbelievable finish, and Rands showed what he can do as well with a strike from outside the box.

Finn Azaz: Sometimes a footballer, sometimes a magician 🎩🪄 Amazing goal from the 22-year-old midfielder today as he continues to star for Plymouth at the summit of League One.#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/sYEeamR5VM — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 22, 2022

“Two good goals, but I don’t think we did enough to win the game. We had a few little moments in the box, but we didn’t show enough quality in the final third all afternoon.

“In the second half we just needed someone to produce one moment of magic and we might have won the game.

“We’ll take the point and move on. This point will look a lot better if we can get a really positive result on Tuesday against Shrewsbury. We are still top of the league, we’re still doing really well. It’s all good.”

On loan from Aston Villa, Azaz has enjoyed an impressive campaign in League One so far this season.

Already, his manager has backed the player to become a senior Irish international off the back of his rise on loan at the club.

And if he continues his rise through the ranks, a senior international call-up may not be too far away.

