Ireland U21s learn European Championship play-off fate

Ireland’s U21 side have learned their fate for their U21 European Championship play-off in September, after concluding their initial qualifying campaign earlier this month.

The young Boys in Green came second to Italy in their group, after losing their group finale to the Italians by a heavy 4-1 scoreline in Ascoli.

As a result, they will now take their place in a U21 European Championship play-off, where they will face Israel.

U21 European Championship play-off draw revealed.

The ties are due to take place in September over two legs. In addition, the provisional dates set for the games are between the 19th and 27th of the month.

Ireland will play the first-leg at home, and then the second away from home. Times, venues and dates will be confirmed in due course.

Draw in full:

Croatia v Denmark

Slovakia v Ukraine

Ireland v Israel

Iceland v Czech Republic

Ireland’s U21s chase history.

While finishing second in their group, Ireland have secured their place in a U21 European Championship play-off for the first time.

Successive wins against Sweden set Jim Crawford’s side on their way, before they then completed the task with wins against Bosnia and Montenegro this month.

“At the beginning of this whole European Championship, if you said we’d get a play-off place, we would have been more than delighted, so now we’ve got a bit of time to prepare for it,” Crawford said after Ireland sealed their play-off place.

“June is historically a difficult window for players who play in the UK so we’ll be okay when it comes to September. We’ll have everybody fit and at it.”

