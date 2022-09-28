The Ireland U21s who could aid Ireland’s Euro 2024 campaign

The Ireland U21s have shown plenty of promise.

Ireland’s U21 European Championship qualifying campaign ended in disappointment on Tuesday evening, as they were undone by Israel following a pulsating penalty shootout in Tel Aviv.

While there was heartache for Jim Crawford’s side on the road, there were plenty of positives to take from the campaign as a whole.

Despite the loss of key men such as Jason Knight, Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah to the seniors, and the likes of Gavin Kilkenny, Oisin McEntee and Joel Bagan through injury – Ireland shone throughout the campaign, and play-off.

But it just was not to be in the end for Crawford’s side.

However, there were plenty of names that impressed, and may emerge in the senior set-up sooner rather than later. As a result, we have taken a look at some of those who could aid Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2024 campaign.

Will Smallbone.

Perhaps Ireland’s standout performer in June, Will Smallbone has struggled over the last number of season’s at club level, with injuries playing a major role in stunting his progress.

#IRLU21 1-0 Montenegro – Will Smallbone scores an absolute screamer to give Ireland the lead. 📱 Updates – https://t.co/DQ7qpQRcX3

📺 Watch – https://t.co/NVrpaW23DL pic.twitter.com/jHueGEvUep — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 6, 2022

However, the 22-year-old showed exactly what he is capable of over the last number of months for the young Boys in Green in some crucial games.

A creative attacking midfielder by trade, the Southampton youngster is on loan at Stoke City, and is impressing there early doors.

And by the time Euro 2024 comes around, Smallbone will have hopefully established himself as a first-team regular by then.

In a position that Ireland are starved of creative flair and talent in, Smallbone could be the man to help bring an end to Ireland’s creative struggles.

Conor Coventry

A similar player in type and style to Josh Cullen, Conor Coventry has been a talismanic figure for the Ireland U21s under Jim Crawford for much of his time with the squad.

Now the most capped player at the age-grade with 28 appearances to his name, Coventry leadership and technical ability may well force his way into the Ireland senior international squad sooner rather than later.

Granted, first-team minutes are hard to come by for the 22-year-old at club level, but when he has played – he has impressed.

By the time the 2024 European Championship qualifiers come around, Coventry will have hopefully found himself in a starting XI once more – be it at West Ham or pastures new.

While he may not be a guaranteed starter under Kenny straight away, he would be able to provide ample cover for Ireland in a position in which they are often lacking depth in.

Evan Ferguson

Potentially one of the most exciting young talents to emerge from the disappointment of Ireland’s U21 heartache against Israel, Evan Ferguson will be 20 by the time Euro 2024 comes around in Germany.

Whether Ireland qualify or not remains to be seen, but it would be silly to bet against Ferguson forcing his way into the senior fold by then.

A big physical presence, the former Bohemians and St Kevin’s Boys youngster has come a long way in his career so far, and is also on the cusp of making his Premier League breakthrough with Brighton & Hove Albion soon.

WHAT A LEAP Evan Ferguson heads home Tyreik's Wrights's corner to level things up in Tallaght#rtesoccer

📺 Watch Live https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📱 Live updates https://t.co/GM5KdWBhOi pic.twitter.com/CvT7gtNFPm — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2022

Saying that, it is important that people are careful when speaking about a young talent such as Ferguson given his age. However, he does appear to hold a maturity beyond his years, so that might not necessarily be an issue.

Another promising young striker would do quite nicely for Ireland if all goes to plan.

