Ireland U21 Dawson Devoy completes League One switch

Ireland U21 international Dawson Devoy has completed his League One switch to MK Dons, bringing an end to speculation surrounding his future at Dalymount Park.

In recent days the Ashbourne teenager has been heavily linked with a move across the Irish Sea, with several League One clubs interested in his services.

Of those, Oxford United were linked with a move for the Bohs starlet, with their manager Karl Robinson attending Devoy’s most recent league game.

“It’s been a long time coming but I’m happy to get the deal done…”

And that game proved to be his last for Bohs, with MK Dons landing the former St Kevin’s Boys youngster for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Devoy said after completing the move to Stadium MK. “It’s been a long time coming but I’m happy to get the deal done and I am looking forward to getting started.

“I enjoyed my time at Bohs but if I want to take my career to the next level, this is the right move for me. Everyone I spoke to about here said how it’s a really good, family club and I have seen that myself already.

“I can’t wait to get going here in England. The stadium is unbelievable and I can’t ask for a better place to play. It’s a good group here and one that looks like its going places – I can’t get wait to get going.”

“There will be a period of transition as he moves away from Ireland and settles here in England…”

Devoy, 20, joins the Dons off the back of a promising season for the League One side who have had to rebuild in recent weeks at the end of the season.

But he does join a side that already have a number of Irish players within their ranks.

Former Ireland U21 Conor Grant recently joined, while Warren O’Hora is already at the club having previously played for Bohemians during the earlier part of his career. Darragh Burns also joined from St Patrick’s Athletic.

“Dawson is someone we have tracked for a while and we have seen him show moments of real high quality already in his career and now it’s about turning that potential into consistent performances,” MK Dons boss Manning added.

“There will be a period of transition as he moves away from Ireland and settles here in England but he will have the support of the staff and his teammates throughout that process.

“We are, though, very excited to work with him and continue his development both on and off the pitch.”

