Exciting Ireland U21 Andy Lyons linked with Championship move

An interesting option has emerged.

Ireland U21 international Andy Lyons has been linked with a move away from Shamrock Rovers in recent days, with Championship interest now rearing its head for the talented full-back.

According to a report in lancs.live, Lyons has been identified as a target of Blackpool.

The report goes so far to suggest that an offer has been made for the 22-year-old Co. Kildare youngster who has previously been on the books of Bohemians prior to his switch to Tallaght Stadium.

Andy Lyons.

So far this season, Lyons has been one of the many standout performers in the League of Ireland.

With 20 appearances to his name already in league action, the Ireland U21 star has scored six goals for the Hoops in 17 starts.

He has also proven himself to be adept in playing as a right or left-sided wing-back option throughout the season under Stephen Bradley and co.

Also, Lyons has impressed in Champions League action for the League of Ireland giants, featuring against Hibernians of Malta in the Hoops’ first-round tie of the competition.

Next up for Rovers is a clash against Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, with that tie expected to be a far sterner test of their credentials this season.

Shamrock Rovers.

In being linked with a move away from the Hoops, a possible move would mean the Co. Kildare youngster would follow Daniel Mandroiu in departing Rovers this summer.

Mandroiu has recently linked up with League One side Lincoln City, with the former Ireland U21 international moving on for a cut-price deal.

Rovers youngster Dara McGuinness has also left the Hoops this summer, joining Championship side Stoke City. However, the young forward will initially link up with the Potters’ U23 side.

The Hoops return to Champions League action on Tuesday against Ludogorets, with the game set to be aired on RTE.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Andy Lyons, LOI Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers