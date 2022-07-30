Ireland U19 star makes Newcastle bench ahead of Premier League kick-off next week

Another big moment for the Ireland U19 star.

Ireland U19 international Alex Murphy was named on the Newcastle United bench, as they rounded off their pre-season preparations on Saturday afternoon with a win against Athletic Bilbao.

The game was the second pre-season game in a row in which he was named on the bench, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe selecting him on the bench for Friday evening’s tie against Atalanta.

Last month, Murphy was drafted in for Newcastle’s pre-season trip to Portugal, just weeks after he joined the club from Galway United.

Alex Murphy named on Newcastle bench for final pre-season friendly.

While Murphy did not come on in either game, his selection that he is highly-rated at his new club, with the 18-year-old beginning to show why the Premier League side have taken a punt on his talents.

In joining Newcastle, Murphy opted to turn down other big-name clubs less than a year after he penned his first professional deal with Galway United.

📝 Your starting XI for this afternoon's game at St. James' Park. 👊 HOWAY THE LADS! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HD4mxxQ1rS — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 30, 2022

“I’m over the moon to be joining Newcastle,” he said earlier this month. “It’s a massive club to be signing for. Twelve months ago, I maybe couldn’t have seen myself in this position but it’s a dream come true to join a Premier League team.”

He added: “I wouldn’t say it was difficult to move away from Galway (United) because when they (Newcastle) came in, I knew I would go immediately but I’d say it was difficult leaving friends, family and moving to a new country.

🇵🇹 Jay Turner-Cooke, Santiago Muñoz, Alex Murphy and Matt Bondswell will join the first-team squad in Portugal! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/oA3XxRbuT9 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 22, 2022

“At the end of the day, though, this is what I want to be doing and I’m looking forward to the challenge. The goal is to get into the first-team as quickly as possible. While I’m here, I aim to play as many games for the under-21s and then maybe go out on loan if they wanted me to.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Murphy, newcastle united